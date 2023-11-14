Tickets to CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL & AN AMERICAN SOLDIER at Perelman Performance Arts Center On Sale Now

Tickets have gone on sale for Perelman Performance Arts Center's spring musical productions starting for members and Citi cardmembers first on Citi Entertainment.

Coming to PAC NYC this spring is a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats: “The Jellicle Ball,” with a new subtitle that references a song from the beloved score and the NY premiere of Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang’s new opera An American Soldier.

For this production of Cats: “The Jellicle Ball,” Lloyd Webber will donate his royalties equally between the Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative and PAC NYC, in support of their commitment to the performing arts in New York.

An American Soldier will begin performances May 12-19, 2024.

Cats: “The Jellicle Ball” will begin performances June 13-July 14, 2024.

"I’m looking forward to the incredible musical works coming to PAC NYC next spring. With An American Soldier, Huang Ruo and David Henry Hwang have written a powerful modern opera that profoundly honors the life of Pvt. Danny Chen. Next, our production of Cats: “The Jellicle Ball” will be a magical evening set in the fabulous Ballroom pageant culture specific to New York City. After seeing the exhilarating new choreography by Ballroom artists Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, we have updated the show’s title to showcase the ‘ball’ that our audiences will soon enjoy.” – Bill Rauch, PAC NYC Artistic Director and Co-Director of Cats: “The Jellicle Ball”

ABOUT AN AMERICAN SOLDIER



Composed by Huang Ruo, Libretto by David Henry Hwang, Conducted by Carolyn Kuan

Directed by Chay Yew

New York Premiere | Co-produced by PAC NYC, Boston Lyric Opera and American Composers Orchestra. 2024 version commissioned by PAC NYC and Boston Lyric Opera.

May 12 – 19, 2024

On October 3, 2011, Chinese-American Army Pvt. Danny Chen was found dead in a guard tower at his base in Afghanistan. Based on his story and the ensuing courts-martial of Chen’s fellow soldiers, this New York City premiere opera tells the powerful true story of a young soldier from Manhattan’s Chinatown who sought to serve his country, only to find his biggest threat was the very people who swore to protect him.

Told through the multidimensional music of Huang Ruo (M. Butterfly, Book of Mountains and Seas) with libretto by Tony and Grammy winner David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Soft Power), and directed by Obie Award winner Chay Yew (Cambodian Rock Band, Sweatshop Overlord), An American Soldier is a powerful and unforgettable experience.

ABOUT CATS: “THE JELLICLE BALL”

Choreographed by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Directed by Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch

Inspired by the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

New Production Premiere | A PAC NYC Production

June 13-July 14, 2024

This production will be a radical reimagining of the iconic dance musical CATS based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it will be staged as a spectacularly immersive competition directed by Zhailon Levingston (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken & Biscuits) and PAC NYC Artistic Director Bill Rauch (All the Way), with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Ballroom culture itself.

Tickets & Memberships

PAC NYC memberships start at $10 are available now at Click Here or by calling 212.266.3000.

Starting today, November 14, PAC NYC members and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets to Cats – “The Jellicle Ball” and An American Soldier through an exclusive presale on Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 17.

All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.

The public can sign up for important updates from PAC NYC at PACNYC.org/sign-up.

Citi is the Official Card and a Proud Sponsor of PAC NYC.

PAC NYC is grateful for the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies

www.pacnyc.org

About PAC NYC

The inaugural season showcases the unparalleled flexibility of three performing arts venues inside PAC NYC: the John E. Zuccotti Theater (seating up to 450 people), the Mike Nichols Theater (seating up to 250) and the Doris Duke Foundation Theater (seating up to 99). These venues can recombine in over 60 configurations with capacities ranging from 50 to 1080 seats. Mechanical systems allow the floors to be raked or flat; staging options include proscenium and thrust; and seating, lighting grids and acoustical systems can accommodate each layout for artistic innovation that can engage and delight audiences in new ways at every visit.

Named for businessman, philanthropist and benefactor Ronald O. Perelman, the Perelman Performing Arts Center is 129,000 square feet, rising 138 feet from street level. Its cube-shaped exterior is wrapped in glass-covered Portuguese marble tiles, arranged in a book-matched pattern that radiates from the center of each façade. The tiles, less than half an inch thick, allow light to radiate in during the day, and glow out during the evening. Designed by the architecture firm REX, led by founding principal Joshua Ramus, the building was created in collaboration with executive architect Davis Brody Bond, theater consultant Charcoalblue and acoustician Threshold Acoustics. David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group designed the interior of the lobby and restaurant with a dynamic ceiling visible from the street to create an inviting entry experience. The lobby's restaurant by chef Marcus Samuelsson, along with the bar and outdoor terrace, will offer a new gathering space for the Lower Manhattan community.

Accessibility

PAC NYC is committed to providing an enjoyable and inclusive experience for all patrons and ensuring that all audiences have access to our programs and performances. PAC NYC meets or exceeds the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

