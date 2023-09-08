Theater Resources Unlimited And CreateTheater.com Welcome WICKED Scribe Winnie Holzman To The Feedback Panel For 'How To Write A Musical That Works' Musical Lab

Winnie Holzman, librettist of Wicked and TV writer of thirtysomething as well as the creator of My So-Called Life with Claire Danes, has joined the feedback panel for Theater Resources Unlimited's upcoming workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works on Sunday 10/8, noon to 6:30pm.

She will be joining Ken Cerniglia, Broadway dramaturg (Hadestown, Peter and the Starcatcher), former dramaturg and literary manager of Disney Theatrical; Cheryl Davis, Kleban and Larsen Award winning librettist and lyricist (Barnstormer), and Audelco Award winning playwright (Maid's Door); Skip Kennon, composer/lyricist (Herringbone, Don Juan DeMarco, Time and Again), former artistic coordinator of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop; Tamra Pica, network and streaming TV, film and theater producer, producer and casting director of Write Act Repertory; and Tom Polum, co-founder and CEO of StreamingMusicals.com (Estella Scrooge, Emma, Marry Harry), and producer (Outer Critic's Circle Best OB Musical The Toxic Avenger, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels tour).

TRU is now accepting submissions for part one ("The World and the Want") of this three-part workshop in which up to 10 writers or writing teams will present a song and scene from the opening 20-25 pages of their new musical. For more information about this workshop, visit https://truonline.org/events/2023-virtual-feedback-workshop-1/. Click here for the application as a writable PDF and submit it to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com by September 27th, 2023. The submission fee is $10 for TRU members, $20 for non-members. The workshop costs $100 for a 20-minute slot in which writers present for 10 minutes, and receive 10 minutes or more of feedback. (The $20 submission fee will be applied to the workshop if accepted.) Observers are also welcome to come listen and learn for $55.

We are looking for either an opening number and scene that sets up the world of the show; or an "I Want" song that establishes the driving desire of one or more of the characters. Musicals will be discussed from a dramaturgical perspective, and feedback will be given as to how well the presentation serves the structural purpose of the moment. Musicals-in-progress and early drafts are welcome, as well as completed shows with some prior development.

Presenters will be required to film their presentation for zoom. TRU can provide reimbursement for expenses, up to $125 per writer/team. Bob Ost, executive director of Theater Resources Unlimited, and TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com, will facilitate. The TRU Selection Committee will determine what song and scene from your show we want you to present, although you may tell us your preference. TRU will provide a zoom room, access to a music director and editor, actor and director suggestions, panelists, and an audience.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.