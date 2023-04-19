Theater Masters to Present Take Ten 2023: National MFA Playwrights Festival

Colorado and New York City-based theater organization Theater Masters will present new work from MFA playwrights jose sebastian alberdi (NYU), DJ Hills (UCLA), Chad Kaydo (HUNTER), Katie Kirk (CARNEGIE MELLON), and Malena Pennycook (UT AUSTIN).

The public reading presentation, directed by Victor Cervantes Jr., Julie Kramer, and Violeta Picayo will occur at 7:00pm on Friday May 5th at the Robert Moss Theater in Playwrights Downtown Studios (440 Lafayette Street). The 2023 program is led and produced by playwright and Theater Masters' Alumna Emily Zemba. To reserve a FREE ticket, visit Click Hereor contact admin@theatermasters.org

This will be the first in-person Take Ten presentation in New York City since pre-pandemic, 2019.

Each year, Theater Masters hosts a national 10-minute playwriting competition among MFA playwriting students: Take Ten. This year, out of 30+ submissions, 5 winning play were selected by a reading panel of industry professionals. Once selected, the MFA playwrights are given feedback to further develop their plays, as well as time in a rehearsal room with a cast and new play director. The week culminates in a public reading presentation of their work.

In addition: A Concord Theatrical Company: Samuel French publishes an annual anthology of the winning plays from this National MFA Playwrights Festival.

For more information on Take Ten 2023 and other Theater Masters programming, visit theatermasters.org