The Verdon Fosse Legacy Announces Summer 2021 Residency At Broadway Dance Center

The Verdon Fosse Legacy will hold a 2021 summer residency at New York City's acclaimed Broadway Dance Center. The premier collaboration offers exclusive training programs designed to promote, preserve, and protect the enduring artistry, integrity, and work ethic of Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse.

Each program is led by Legacy-sanctioned teachers and protégés-many of whom worked directly with Verdon and Fosse and have taught, lectured, and reconstructed Fosse's iconic choreography throughout the world.

The summer of Fosse includes weekly multi-level Fosse Jazz classes, a six-part Fosse Repertoire Series, two Fosse Summer Intensives, and an invitational TVFL Professional Training Program geared toward training the next generation of Fosse dancers.

Fosse Jazz Classes

Fosse Jazz empowers dancers with foundational training in the vocabulary, style, technique, and historical influences integral to Bob Fosse's iconic work. Fosse Jazz follows a traditional class structure with a comprehensive warm-up of classical jazz isolations and contractions, center work breaking down signature Fosse walks, jumps, and port de bras, and culminating with a deep dive into an excerpt of authentic Fosse choreography.

Schedule:

Beginner: Tuesdays from 4-6pm EDT

Advanced: Thursdays from 4-6pm EDT

Registration:

In-Person: $22/class

Online: $15/class

Visit www.broadwaydancecenter.com to view the schedule of upcoming teachers and sign up for Fosse Jazz classes.

Fosse Repertoire Series

A series of six micro workshops will dive deeper into learning authentic Fosse repertoire. With TVFL's goal to reconstruct Fosse's choreography with its original intent and integrity, you'll learn exciting excerpts of signature Fosseworks from veteran performers who worked directly with Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. In each work session, dancers will learn two complementary pieces of Fosse repertoire from two different Legacy teachers.

Dates:

Sundays from 4-7pm EDT

June 27th

"Steam Heat" (The Pajama Game) with Alex Sanchez

"Crunchy Granola Suite" (Bob Fosse's Dancin') with Lainie Sakakura

July 11th

"Beat Me Daddy (Eight to the Bar)" (Bob Fosse's Big Deal) with Cady Huffman

"Rock Percussion" (Bob Fosse's Dancin') Lloyd Culbreath

July 25th

"If My Friends Could See Me Now" (Sweet Charity) with Mimi Quillin

"I Gotcha" (Liza with a Z) with Shannon Lewis

August 8th

TBA

August 22nd

TBA

August 29th

TBA

Registration:

In-Person: $45/work session

Online: $25/work session

Visit www.broadwaydancecenter.com/TVFL to sign up for the Fosse Repertoire Series.

Fosse Summer Intensive

Join Verdon Fosse Legacy and BDC this summer in our exclusive Fosse Summer Intensive. Dancers will receive daily instruction from Legacy-sanctioned reconstructors throughout a five-day Fosse experience that will be sure to leave you inspired!

Dates:

Session 1: July 19-23 from 10am-4pm

Session 2: July 26-30 from 10am-4pm

Schedule and Faculty: TBA

Registration:

In Person: $975

Applicants must first submit a one-minute jazz, musical theater dance, or ballet video for consideration. Once you are accepted into the program, you will receive a registration link.

Please send application videos to workshops@bwydance.com with the sublet line FOSSE SUMMER INTENSIVE AUDITION.

For additional information, visit www.broadwaydancecenter.com/TVFL

The Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program

The Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program is an elite invitational summer intensive for pre-professional dancers ages 16 and up.

Morning technique classes in ballet, East Indian, Afro-Cuban, rhythm, and acting set up the critical foundational training for the quintessential 'Fosse dancer.' Afternoons will be spent studying longer excerpts from signature pieces of Fosse choreography in an intimate, constructive, and challenging class environment.

In addition to technical training and repertoire, students will receive individualized feedback, audition prep, and an understanding of what it means to be a 'Fosse dancer' from Fosse veteran performers and other TBA industry guests.

Be one of the first to take part in this intensive, immersive, and inspiring training program for the next generation of Fosse dancers.

Dates:

July 19th - 30th from 9:30am-3:30pm at Broadway Dance Center

Daily schedule:

9:30-10:30am Ballet

10:30-11:30am Technique*

11:30am-12:30pm Lunch Break (off-site)

12:30-1:30pm Fosse Jazz Technique

1:30-3:30pm Fosse Repertoire Training

*Technique classes will include East Indian, Afro-Cuban, Flamenco, Rhythm, and Acting.

Faculty:

Legacy teachers:

· Lloyd Culbreath

· Alyssa Epstein

· Spence Ford

· Cady Huffman

· James Kinney

· Dana Moore

· Stephanie Pope

· Jeff Shade

Technique teachers:

· TaDeo Asojano - Afro-Cuban

· Michael Blevins - Acting

· Lloyd Culbreath - Rhythm/Tap

· Allen Fields - Ballet

· Rachna Nivas - Classical Indian dance

· Nelida Tirado - Flamenco

Registration:

In-Person $3,250

Full payment is expected upon acceptance to the program. No refunds or exchanges after two weeks prior to session date.

To audition for TVFL Professional Training Program, please submit a headshot, resume, and dance reel/1 to 2-minute clip (via YouTube or Vimeo link) to info@verdonfosse.com by 5pm on June 20th. Acceptance is rolling and notices will go out by June 30th.