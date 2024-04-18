The Twenty Nine Hour Venture Will Host Benefit Reading of Ed Clark's SHAME BOMB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Twenty Nine Hour Venture has announced the cast of Ed Clark's SHAME BOMB directed by Chari Arespacochaga, in association with NewYorkRep. SHAME BOMB will star Ilda Mason (Spielberg's West Side Story), Kurt Uy (CBS's Tommy), Jeffrey Grover (FX/Hulu's Feud: Capote's Women), Jacqueline Sydney (MCC Theater's A Funny Thing Happened...), and Almeria Campbell (The Public Theater's A Raisin in the Sun) with stage management by Megan Hawk.

The benefit performance will take place in Theatre 3 at Theatre Row on Friday, May 17th, 2024 at 7:00PM. In efforts to make theatre accessible for all, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture will be offering tiered ticketing, with a limited number of free tickets. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Additional donations will be directed towards a select group of gun law reform organizations as part of the playwright's dedication to fostering safer communities, as reflected in the narrative of the piece.

In the colorful and quirky SHAME BOMB, a grieving President and his scheming Chief of Staff push for gun law reform after the First Lady is shot in a quail hunting accident. Will the glitchy android lover who consoles the widowed President help or hinder the cause? Within the political tapestry of this comedic piece, we find grief inspires activism, absurdity, and unexpected camaraderie among unlikely allies.

Ed Clark stated, "Nothing makes me happier than the prospect of seeing SHAME BOMB performed in New York City by the amazing artists that Chad Austin and JV Mercanti have assembled. The play greatly benefitted from the development, and I'm grateful for their insights and support."

JV Mercanti said, "Ed Clark is exactly the kind of client we had in mind when we started this company. He is curious, passionate, knowledgeable, and a prolific writer. Our relationship began with one-on-one dramaturgical feedback and quickly grew to weekend workshops with the best industry creatives, allowing him to rethink and revise his plays. We are proud and elated to present his writing to a wider NYC audience for the first time!"

Playwright Ed Clark has had two productions in his short career (SHAME BOMB in 2019 and The Reset in 2022). His comedy With Us was a semi-finalist in the Tru Voices 2022 Play Reading Series in New York City. Ed has also won awards from the Kentucky Theater Association for his plays Fracked! and Blindsp t. Ed holds a Master of Arts in Literary Studies from the University of Iowa and practices law in Lexington, Kentucky.

Chari Arespacochaga is a director for theatre, film, special events and concerts. She is a part of Roundabout Theatre Company's Directors Group. Chari's theatrical direction credits include Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Kinky Boots, Rent (Winner, 2022 Musical of the Year in Columbus), World Premiere translations of Fumiko Enchi's, Restless Night in Late Spring and A Hell of Her Own (HedgePig Theatre Ensemble and May-Yi Theatre), Coin Toss by Alexis Sims (Abingdon Theatre Company), Long Distance Affair (PopUP Theatrics NY, Juggerknot Theatre Company), In The Heights, The Motherf**ker With The Hat, Birthmark (World Premiere), Love's Labour's Lost the Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Amadeus, 9 Minutes (PopUP Theatrics NYC) among others. She worked with Susan Stroman on Dot (Vineyard Theatre), and with Jeff Whiting in NYMF's Single Wide (SDCF). She is a Professor at the School of Theatre of Florida State University. chariarespacochaga.com

NewYorkRep develops and produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, they strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. In order to increase access to the stories they tell, NewYorkRep, produces content across artistic mediums. Their work has been a Critics Pick of The New York Times, praised in the Los Angeles Times and often noted in The Huffington Post. Their productions have been produced across the country and in London and Sydney. NewYorkRep is a 501(c)(3) organization. www.newyorkrep.org

Led by Chad Austin and JV Mercanti, The Twenty Nine Hour Venture provides an artistic space for writers to hear their work -- at whatever stage of the process it is in - produced with the utmost professionalism. Whether it be a play, a musical, or a more experimental theatrical event, they guarantee a reading of the highest caliber. Austin and Mercanti's combined experience as Artistic Directors, Directors, Casting Directors, Producers, and Educators provide artists with all the support needed, at any stage in the development process.

www.the29hourventure.com