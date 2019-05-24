The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes THE PROM's Becca Lee, Teddy Toye, And Mary Antonini

The Theatre Podcast presents a special inbetweenisode with three of the amazing ensemble members from The Prom.

Their real-life friendship translates to their on-stage characters in a way that very few other shows can claim, adding to an endless list of what makes The Prom such an amazing show to watch.

This episode is part of The Prom takeover of The Theatre Podcast for the month of May. Be sure to follow @theatre_podcast on Instagram for all this month's surprises.

On the episode, Teddy, Becca, and Mary tell heartfelt stories about their time with the show. They tell the story of a group of teenagers who chose to spend their actual prom nights seeing The Prom. We hear about Becca's dancing stint for the NY Knicks, Teddy's love of golf, and Mary's validation as a triple threat by playing Anita not once, but twice in two production of West Side Story. We discuss the energy and stamina (and literal training) required to maintain Casey Nicholaw's high-intensity hip-hop choreography 8 shows a week. The audience feedback and validation that these 3 discuss is incredibly meaningful, changing them for the better one show at a time.

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes.





