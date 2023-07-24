The Tank to Present New Dance Premiere LITTLE MARBLE KISSES in August

Conceived by Sabrina Gail Lobner, Little Marble Kisses is a new dance work premiering at THE TANK, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35 general admission, with the option to purchase discounted $25 and $15 tickets. The August 18th performance will be livestreamed, tickets for digital access to the livestream may be purchased for $15. Box office proceeds benefit the DANCERS, CREATIVE ARTISTS, TECHNICAL CREW, and THE TANK, a NYC home for emerging artists.

Choreography by SABRINA GAIL LOBNER | Text by Anna Marie Ray | Lighting Design by Sawyer Smith | Featuring Music by DAVID OTT

Featuring a cast of inimitable dance artists: Ariana Ammons, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Lovalvo, Moss Lovejoy, Josh McWhortor, Brian Craig Nelson and Chloe Singer, the work embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery through loss. Musical scores courtesy of David Ott and original text and poetry by Anna Marie Ray accentuate moments of vulnerability, which are eventually pervaded by silence. Scenes filled with intimate partnering allow expressive capacities of virtuosity to emerge, fueled by a fierce physicality that demands an enormous amount of trust by each dancer.

Sabrina Gail Lobner moved to NYC at the age of 18 to join Martha Graham Dance Company's Second Company, Graham 2. She went on to perform for director Richard Stafford, and dance for choreographers Billy Blanken, James Kinney, Luis Salgado, Mina Nishimura and Na An.

During the pandemic, Sabrina seized the opportunity to complete her B.A. at Sarah Lawrence College and graduated May 2022. While attending, she pioneered and completed an unprecedented thesis project. Sabrina single-handedly directed, choreographed and produced her first full evening-length work, entitled If I Reach You. The piece premiered in the Bessie Schönberg Dance Theatre at Sarah Lawrence College on March 6, 2022 and featured a cast of seven New York City based professional dancers.

Summer 2022, Sabrina performed for choreographer David Neumann in a new production of Strauss' The Silent Woman, directed by Christian Räth, in the Fisher Center at Bard Summerscape. That fall, Sabrina was honored to contribute choreography for The Mechanicals Theatre Co.'s production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in NYC. She also performed with Lyric Opera of Kansas City in La Traviata, directed by Francesca Zambello and choreographed by Andrea Beasom.

Sabrina can be seen in HBO's The Plot Against America and Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She most recently performed with Seattle Opera in Zambello's La Traviata.

Photo Credit: Ariana Ammons, by Bjorn Bolinder