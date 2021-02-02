The Original Cast Recording of BLUEPRINT Out Next Week
The Original Cast Recording of Blueprint releases on all major streaming platforms on February 12th, 2021.
This month, Blueprint: A New Musical is releasing their Original Cast Recording, created and composed by CCM Musical Theatre alumni Matt Copley. The musical, first workshopped at CCM, has gotten attention from numerous Broadway stars including Taylor Louderman.
Its hit single "Coffee In The Morning" won the 2020 Write Out Loud competition, with a recording at the iconic Ghostlight Records on the way in April 2021. You can listen to the original recording of it on Spotify today.
Blueprint follows Mason who has just begun college with fellow classmates Olivia, Charlie, and Anthony. Facing different struggles in their lives, all they want is to escape the cruel reality they live in. They finally found a way to design their "perfect" world, a utopia where nothing could go wrong, through virtual reality. However, even in a perfectly designed world, there are still things out of their control..
The show boasts a contemporary-pop score with a heavy electronic flare that is seldom seen on stage.
Check out @blueprintthemusical on Instagram for exclusive content including performances of the music by Taylor Louderman, Zach Adkins, and interviews with other Musical Theatre composers Ryan Scott Oliver, Alex Sage Oyen, and more!
