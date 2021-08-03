The Omnipresent Music Festival Features The Franklin Rankin Jazz Combo In Its Second Concert

OMF artists Franklin Rankin (guitar), Elé Salif Howell (drums), and Jason Maximo Clotter (bass) will be performing a free concert of works by Harry Basbasin, Oscar Pettiford, Stevie Wonder, Lead Belly, and original works by Franklin Rankin.

This concert is at the Morris-Jumel Mansion's Sunken Garden next week on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, and starts at 4 PM EDT. This concert, along with the other festival events, is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.

Morris-Jumel Mansion is the oldest remaining house in Manhattan. Situated in beautiful Roger Morris Park, the museum regularly hosts outdoor summer concerts and other events to bring the community together to enjoy nature, the arts, and our shared history.

The Morris-Jumel Mansion is pleased to partner with violinist Edward W. Hardy and the musicians of the Omnipresent Music Festival to host this exciting and meaningful new concert series for the New York City community.

Visit OmnipresentMusicFestival.org for more info.