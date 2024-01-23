The Naumburg Foundation Hosts Pianist Yang (Jack) Gao, Winner of The 2023 Piano Award in His New York Concert Debut

The performance is on Monday, February 5, 2024, 7:30pm.

YANG (JACK) GAO, winner of the 2023 Naumburg Piano Award, will perform on Monday, February 5, 2024, 7:30pm  at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Yang (Jack) Gao, winner of the 2023 Naumburg International Piano Competition, is 20 years old and hails from China. He began playing the piano at age four and studying composition at age nine.  In 2016, he entered Middle School affiliated to the China Conservatory of Music to study piano with Tianhong Tan, and composition with Xin Xie.  Additional studies have been with Huiqiao Bao, Xu Fei, and Elmar Gasanov.  Currently a sophomore at Julliard he studies with Jerome Lowenthal.  Among his awards include at Juilliard: the Gina Bachauer Piano Competition  and winner of the concerto competition. His recent performances include playing John Corigliano’s Piano Concerto with the Juilliard Orchestra conducted by Simone Young, and performing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with En Shao and the Orchestra Academy of China Conservatory of Music.

 Program:

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Prelude No. 1 "Prelude"

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, op. 26

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Prelude No. 11 "Harmonies du soir"

Béla Bartók Piano Sonata

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 "Vision"

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 5 "Feux Follets"

Jack Gao: Music in Different Shapes (World Premiere)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 "Mazeppa"

Tickets, priced at $25; $10 for students and seniors are available at carnegiehall.org or 212 247 7800.



