The Metropolitan Opera Launches Free Student Streams With Renée Fleming and More
In addition to the free Nightly Met Opera Streams, the Met Opera's Education team has launched Free Student Streams. Designed to support students, teachers, and families working and learning remotely during the Covid-19 crisis, the program offers a free opera stream Wednesdays through Fridays each week. Each opera also has online guides (in English and Spanish), musical excerpts, illustrated synopses, and coloring pages.
In addition, live online programming is offered each week. The live Artist Chat via Zoom this Wednesday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m. EDT will feature soprano Renée Fleming and director Susan Stroman in a conversation about this week's Free Student Stream of The Merry Widow.
Attendees must register for the Artist Chats each week via the Met Opera's website.
