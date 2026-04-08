Doug Varone And Dancers Celebrates 40th Anniversary At The Joyce Theater

Doug Varone and Dancers will mark its 40th anniversary with a limited engagement at The Joyce Theater, running May 27 through May 31, 2026.

The New York City-based company will present six performances, including a special 40th Anniversary Performance and Celebration on Thursday, May 28.

The program will feature works from the company’s repertory, including the New York premiere of No Matter What the End, set to In Rainbows by Radiohead, and the Bessie Award-winning Boats Leaving (2006), set to music by Arvo Pärt.

For the May 28 anniversary performance, members of the original cast of Boats Leaving will join the current company onstage, followed by a celebration at Affirmative Arts.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. (Opening Night curtain chat to follow)

Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. (40th Anniversary Performance and Celebration)

Friday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Running time is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission.

THE PROGRAM

Over four decades, choreographer Doug Varone has developed a distinctive movement style known for its emotional depth and physicality. The anniversary program reflects that legacy, combining repertory works with new material.

In addition to the featured works, the season highlights the company’s long-standing commitment to collaboration, education, and community engagement, alongside its international touring history.

COMPANY AND LEGACY

Founded in New York City, Doug Varone and Dancers has performed at venues worldwide, including Lincoln Center, London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, and the Venice Biennale. The company has received 11 Bessie Awards and is recognized for both performance and outreach initiatives.

The current roster of dancers includes Courtney Barth, Dareon Blowe, Joniece “JoJo” Boykins, Madison Elliott, Will Noling, Nicholas Ruscica, Kanon Sugino, and Ryan Yumauchi.

TICKETS

Tickets are available through The Joyce Theater box office, online, or by calling (212) 242-0800.

The engagement marks a milestone season for the company, celebrating four decades of work across dance, theater, opera, and film.