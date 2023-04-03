Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Gerda Lissner Foundation Presents AN ENCHANTED EVENING: Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta And Zarzuela

The concert is on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Apr. 03, 2023  

A free concert featuring some of today's most illustrious young vocal artists comes to Carnegie Hall this May! The Gerda Lissner Foundation, in association with the Liederkranz Foundation, presents An Enchanted Evening: Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta and Zarzuela. This one-night-only engagement will feature the top winners from the 2023 International Vocal Competition and the 2022 Lieder/Song Vocal Competition, plus a special surprise performance! An Enchanted Evening will be held at the 599-seat Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall.

Event: An Enchanted Evening: Lieder/Song,Opera, Operetta and Zarzuela

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM
  • Location: Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall
  • Address: 881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019
  • Concert Link: Click Here

TICKETS:

The Gerda Lissner Foundation is one of New York's most benevolent sources of support for young artists stronger than ever under the guidance of its Board President Michael A. Fornabaio. The Gerda Lissner Foundation is awarding $85,500 to 40 finalists chosen from over 300 competition applicants.

"We are extremely proud of our record of having launched the careers of many of the young artists who now appear not only at the Metropolitan Opera, but throughout the United States and the world," said Gerda Lissner Foundation President Michael A. Fornabaio. "There is so much to look forward to at this recital, as the evening highlights emerging young artists from Academy of Vocal Arts, Curtis Institute of Music, Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and Yale University."

The concert is presented in memory of Scott Barnes, a Gerda Lissner Foundation Trustee and a founding member of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Throughout his incredible life, Scott performed on and off Broadway and around the country, sang on six of the Disney animated films (including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Pocahontas), and starred in scores of television commercials. He also wrote dozens of features for Opera News, including eleven cover articles, reviews, and opinion pieces on operatic acting, English diction for American singers. Scott was married to the late Brian Kellow, former editor of Opera News and writer.

An Enchanted Evening will include special appearances by Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and Larry Woodard, Pianist.

An Enchanted Evening will be hosted by Midge Woolsey (television and radio host, producer, writer). For over thirty years, Midge Woolsey worked as an on-air host for the nation's flagship public television station, Thirteen/WNET and New York's premier classical radio station, WQXR and currently serves as Trustee of The Gerda Lissner Foundation.

Arlene Shrut, who played for both the Lieder Song Vocal Competition and the International Vocal Competition, is the evening's pianist. Arlene has also served as official pianist The Licia Albanese Puccini Foundation, The Giulio Gari Foundation, The Loren Zachary Society, and others. In recent years she has served as an official pianist for the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in North Carolina and South Carolina as well as Regional Auditions in Atlanta.




