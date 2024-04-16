The Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Show to Partner With Alzheimer's Association For Fundraising Raffle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doris Dear, the iconic persona known for her wit, charm, and heartwarming performances, is celebrating a decade of entertainment with a special anniversary show on May 8th, 2024, 7pm, at The Triad Theater in NYC. In honor of this milestone, Doris Dear is teaming up with the Alzheimer's Association to raise funds for Alzheimer's research and support services through an exciting raffle event.

The Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Show promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, with an eclectic lineup of special guests showcasing their talents alongside the iconic Doris Dear. With award winning artists from Broadway, TV, film, cabaret and more, the anniversary show will feature performances that span genres and captivate audiences.

Attendees can expect a diverse program, including captivating songs, memorable stories, engaging interviews, and a celebration of Doris Dear's remarkable journey over the past decade. With a career marked by success on stage and screen, Doris Dear has become a beloved figure in the entertainment world, touching the hearts of audiences far and wide.

In addition to the stellar performances, the anniversary show will feature a fundraising raffle in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association. Inspired by her personal experience with the impact of Alzheimer's disease, Doris Dear is committed to raising funds for Alzheimer's research and support services through this special event.

Raffle prizes generously donated by sponsors include tickets to upcoming events, custom-made shoes gift certificate, gift certificates, signed books and photographs, and an assortment of Doris Dear merchandise, with a combined value exceeding $500. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Alzheimer's Association to fund research initiatives and provide essential services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease.

"I created Doris Dear as a response to the profound loss of my mother to Alzheimer's disease," said Doris Dear. "Now, ten years later, I want to celebrate everything Doris and use this platform to support the Alzheimer's Association in their vital work to combat this terrible disease."

Tickets for the Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Show are available now, and attendees are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets to support this important cause. Together, we can join Doris Dear in the fight against Alzheimer's disease and honor the memory of all those impacted by this relentless illness.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE