The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Celebrate Thanksgiving with CMOM Holiday Gift Drive

Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) kicks off this Holiday season with the announcement of the CMOM Holiday Gift Drive. New York City's most vulnerable children and families visit CMOM all year long through partnerships with the Departments of Homeless Services and Correction. Afternoons are filled with artmaking, games, storytelling, family bonding, and more. CMOM also serves families where they live. When we ring in 2024, we will have installed permanent learning hubs in nearly 50 NYC shelters and Head Start Centers and expanded our program to reunite young children with their moms and dads incarcerated at Rikers Island. To learn more about CMOM's partnership with these programs, click here.

"Thanksgiving is an opportunity to teach our children about gratitude. In fact, there are teachable moments embedded in each and every day of parenting and in our programming at CMOM," said Dava Schub, CEO, Children's Museum of Manhattan. "As our children begin to make 'wish lists' for the holidays ahead, maybe we think about donating a toy to a toy drive (the CMOM community is hoping to source 300 gifts to surprise and delight children in our partner shelters go "shopping" with your child at this link or come into our store at CMOM to pick something out in person) or making a donation to a cause that is important to your family. Gratitude can be expressed with a handwritten card to the school bus driver and in how we treat our friends or our siblings. And there are all sorts of vibrant program opportunities at CMOM in the weeks ahead that can serve as catalysts for these conversations with your little ones. This is an opportune moment for each of us to pause and reflect on what we are grateful for. There's no need to wait for the Thanksgiving table to be set to start having these conversations with our children!"

Come celebrate Thanksgiving at the CMOM) from Friday - Sunday, November 24-26, 2023! For many, this time of year is for gathering, visiting family, sharing a meal, and even enjoying a parade or two. Join CMOM as we explore dishes we can share, contribute to an evolving sculpture installation, and more. For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Art Installation: Turkey of Thanks Art

Shake those Turkey feathers and let your gratitude soar! Join us for CMOM's annual Thanksgiving tradition to share your heartfelt thanks and contribute a feather to our magnificent Thanksgiving turkey sculpture.

Friday - Sunday, November 24 - 26 | 10:30 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Justin the Magician

Prepare to be spellbound as CMOM welcomes back the mesmerizing Justin the Magician! Join us for an enchanting Thanksgiving celebration where we'll weave wonder and gratitude into a breathtaking tapestry of togetherness. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the extraordinary and give thanks in the most enchanting way possible!

Saturday, November 25 | 10:45 am - 12:45 pm & 1:45 pm - 3:45 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Scarecrow Buddies

It's time to make a scarecrow buddy who will dance and play, making the autumn season a thrilling and entertaining delight!

Saturday & Sunday, November 25 - 26 | 10:15 am - 12:30 pm| All ages | 1st Floor

Decorative Flower Pumpkins

Get ready for a burst of creativity as we dive into the season's favorite home décor element - pumpkins! Let's take pumpkin decorating to a whole new level by infusing it with the beauty of flowers and collage.

Saturday & Sunday, November 25 - 26 | 2 pm & 3 pm | Ages 5 & older | 1st Floor

Finger Friendly Fall Wreaths

We're getting a HANDle on fall with these decorative handprint leaf wreaths!

Saturday & Sunday, November 25 - 26 | 11 am & 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.