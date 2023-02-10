Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Announces Sunday Post-Evensong Organ Recitals

This month, the Cathedral celebrates African-American history and heritage with a performance on February 12 by Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street), presents Sunday evening organ recitals under the direction of Kent Tritle, Director of Cathedral Music and Organist. From iconic works of J. S. Bach, to the mystical harmonies of Jeanne Demessieux and Maurice Duruflé, to new compositions by our own Cathedral organists, these programs explore a diverse array of musical traditions inside the Gothic interior of our Cathedral.

This month, the Cathedral celebrates African-American history and heritage with a performance on February 12 by Organ Scholar Samuel Kuffuor-Afriyie, who will present works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Mark A. Miller, in addition to one of Samuel's own compositions. The organ recital series continues through the spring with recitals by Emma Whitten, Ádám Tabajdi, Jackson Borges, Raymond Nagem, Associate Director of Music and Organist Daniel Ficarri, and Director of Cathedral Music Kent Tritle.

The Cathedral's Sunday post-Evensong recitals are presented free to the public. Each recital is preceded by 4 pm Evensong with the Cathedral Choir and a brief reception, followed by the 45-minute recital. Visit the Cathedral's website for more information about concerts and recitals throughout 2023.

SUNDAY EVENING ORGAN RECITALS

All concerts start at 5:00 pm

Sunday, February 12, 2023

SAMUEL KUFFUOR-AFRIYIE, ORGAN SCHOLAR

Music in honor of Black History Month by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Mark A. Miller, and one of Samuel's own compositions; in addition to works by Felix Mendelssohn and Georg Böhm.

Sunday, February 19, 2023

MANUEL PIAZZA

Sunday, February 26, 2023

DANIEL FICARRI, ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF MUSIC & ORGANIST

Performance of Ficarri's own Visions of the Holy Spirit, a mystical 5-movement suite for organ and narrator.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

EMMA WHITTEN

Sunday, March 12, 2023

ÁDÁM TABAJDI

Sunday, March 19, 2023

JACKSON BORGES

Sunday, March 26, 2023

RAYMOND NAGEM

Sunday, April 16, 2023

KENT TRITLE, DIRECTOR OF CATHEDRAL MUSIC & ORGANIST

Contemporary New York composer David Hurd's Partita on Detroit is performed alongside works by César Franck and Johann Sebastian Bach.

Kent Tritle is one of America's leading choral conductors. Called "the brightest star in New York's choral music world" by The New York Times, he is Director of Cathedral Music and Organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City; Music Director of the Oratorio Society of New York, the acclaimed 200-voice volunteer chorus; and Music Director of Musica Sacra, New York's longest continuously performing professional chorus.

In addition, Kent is Director of Choral Activities at the Manhattan School of Music and is a member of the graduate faculty of The Juilliard School. An acclaimed organ virtuoso, he is also the organist of the New York Philharmonic and on the organ faculty of the Manhattan School of Music.

Kent Tritle founded the Sacred Music in a Sacred Space concert series at New York's Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, and led it from 1989 to 2011. From 1996 to 2004, he was Music Director of New York's The Dessoff Choirs. Kent hosted "The Choral Mix with Kent Tritle," a weekly program on New York's WQXR, from 2010 to 2014. Kent Tritle's discography includes recordings on the Telarc, AMDG, Epiphany, Gothic, Pro Organo, VAI and MSR Classics labels, and he received a 2021 Grammy nomination for the Naxos recording of Paul Moravec/Mark Campbell oratorio Sanctuary Road with the Oratorio Society of New York. kenttritle.com

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is the Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. It is chartered as a house of prayer for all people and a unifying center of intellectual light and leadership.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cathedral has responded to changing needs in the local community and across the city and state. People from many faiths and communities worship together in daily services held online and in person; the soup kitchen serves roughly 50,000 meals annually; social service outreach has an increasingly varied roster of programs to safely provide resources and aid to the hardest-hit New Yorkers; the distinguished Cathedral School prepares young students to be future leaders; Advancing the Community of Tomorrow, the renowned preschool, afterschool and summer program, offers diverse educational and nurturing experiences; the outstanding Textile Conservation Lab preserves world treasures; concerts, exhibitions, performances and civic gatherings allow conversation, celebration, reflection and remembrance-such is the joyfully busy life of this beloved and venerated Cathedral.

