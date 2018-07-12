The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes MY FAIR LADY's Cameron Adams

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is thrilled to be hanging out with an old #FriendoftheShow...My Fair Lady's Cameron Adams! We're pouring out delicious Reyka Vodka and Montelobos Mezcal as Cameron chats with us about her experiences in Hello, Dolly with Broadway royalty Bette Midler and Donna Murphy, her first time performing at Lincoln Center in the hit revival My Fair Lady, and the amazing costumes and sets from the many shows in her impressive Broadway career.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds Cameron gushing about her friend Andrew Rannells and the brilliant cast of The Boys in the Band before she takes her first twisted trip to "Kevin's Corner." Game Master Kimberly tests our Romantic Comedy and Classic Literature knowledge with a new quiz inspired by My Fair Lady (inspired by Pygmalion) and then introduces the game "My Fair [BLANK]" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards.

We also rave about our friends at BroadwayHD and their INCREDIBLE library of Broadway shows, Off-Broadway shows, Concerts, and countless magical performances from the theatre world available right in your own home!

We share our impressions from our recent BroadwayHD viewing of the incomparable Katrina Lenk in Indecent before Cameron shares what it was like to film the celebrated revival of She Loves Me with Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi. Make sure to check out www.broadwayhd.com to start your FREE WEEK TRIAL so you can join us for upcoming BroadwayHD viewing parties and to be in-the-know on upcoming Broadwaysted chats!

It's always a blast with the Loverly Cameron Adams so listen in as the laughter overflows in this week's episode of Broadwaysted!

About Cameron : Cameron Adams is an incredibly talented actress, singer, and dancer who is currently on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of My Fair Lady. Most recently,Cameron appeared in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! and She Loves Me. Additional Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Promises Promises, Shrek the Musical, Cry-Baby (u/s Allison), Hairspray (Amber), Oklahoma!, and The Music Man. Off-Broadway credits: Follies (City Center Encores!), Inventing Mary Martin, Little Me (Encores!). National tour credits: Hairspray. Regional credits: Gigi, The Unsinkable Molly Brown(Maureen), Cry-Baby, The 60's Project,The Most Happy Fella. Film credits: "Shrek the Musical," "Devolved." Television credits: NBC's "The Sound of Music Live," "The Americans," "It Could Be Worse," ABC/Disney's "The Music Man" (Zaneeta). Follow Cameron on Twitter and Instagram @CameronAdamsNYC

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

