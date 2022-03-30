The ABAA New York International Antiquarian Book Fair Returns to New York for 62nd Edition, April 21-24Â 

The New York International Antiquarian Book Fair officially sanctioned by Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of America and International League of Antiquarian Booksellers and produced and managed by Sanford L. Smith + Associates-is making its much-anticipated return to the Park Avenue Armory from April 21-24, 2022, for its 62nd Edition.

The NYIABF is a cultural mainstay in the city and is proud to return as a highlight of the Spring cultural calendar in New York City and the New York region at large. Returning to the in-person format in a time when print books and ephemera have mattered more than ever and continue to serve as a source of comfort and escape during a period of uncertainty, the fair has never been more relevant.

Universally referred to as the world's finest antiquarian book fair, NYIABF is thrilled to showcase nearly 200 exhibitors this year from around the world, continuing to live up to its reputation as a highly interna tional fair. This year, as world travel restrictions are lifted, the fair organizers are working closely with their international dealers to ensure a seamless return to the States and will welcome exhibitors from 14 different countries. An impressive number of US exhibitors also highlight the incredible wealth of material available stateside. Exhibitors will present a vast treasure trove of items: rare books, maps, illuminated manuscripts, incunabula, fine bindings, illustrations, historical documents, prints and print ephemera.

Several of the 2022 exhibitors have participated in the NYIABF since its inception, attesting to the fair's longevity and relevance to its dealers and audiences. However, the fair continues to attract new antiquarian booksellers and attendees as it evolves, welcoming 19 new exhibitors this year including Auger Down Books, Autographes des SiÃ¨cles, Brenner's Books - Rare & Collectable, Bull's Head Rare Books LLC, Cleveland Book Company, Daniel / Oliver Gallery, Evening Star Books, First Edition Rare Books, LLC, Johnson Rare Books, Le Bookiniste, Le Zograscope, Liberty Book Store, lizzyoung bookseller, Riverrun Books & Manuscripts, StÃ©phane Clavreuil Rare Books Ltd, studio montespec chio di jan van der donk, Temple Rare Books, Voewood Rare Books and William Chrisant & Sons.

The fair's specialties encompass art, science, medicine, literature, history, gastronomy, fashion, first edi tions, Americana, philosophy, children's books and much more. From the historic and academic, the reli gious and spiritual-to the bedrock of secular culture, finance, politics-the fair boasts offerings in every conceivable genre and subject.

In recent years, NYIABF has increasingly captured the attention of young collectors seeking one-of-a-kind offerings at more accessible price points. Prices range from $50 to millions.

In its 62nd Edition, NYIABF continues to endorse the finest tradition of material culled from American and international antiquarian booksellers. In addition to 99 U.S. booksellers, NYIABF enjoys strong interna tional participation with booksellers hailing from the United Kingdom (32), France (18), Italy (8), Germany (6), The Netherlands (4), Austria (3), Denmark (2), Spain (1), Argentina (2), Canada (1), Czech Republic (1), Georgia (1), Hungary (1) & Japan (1)

A full list of exhibitors may be found here: https://www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com/dealers

Park Avenue Armory

643 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065 www.armoryonpark.org

Special Event - Discovery Day Sunday, April 24 | 1pm-3pm

Preview: $60 (Includes one daily re-admission) Daily Admission: $30

Students: $10 (with valid ID - at the door only) Run of Show: $45 (at door only)

A NYIABF tradition, Discovery Day offers ticketed visitors the opportunity to bring their own rare books, manuscripts, maps, etc. (up to 5 items) Exhibitors will be on hand to offer expert advice and free appraisals.

ABAA New York International Antiquarian Book Fair

www.nyantiquarianbookfair.com