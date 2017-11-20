Telly Leung's ALADDIN Co-Stars to Join Him at The Wall Street Theater

Broadway and television star Telly Leung (Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, Fox TV's "Glee") will perform a one-night-only concert at The Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM, his night off from his star turn in the title role of Disney's Aladdin on Broadway.

He recently announced that Deonte L. Warren, Kathryn Allison and Kathryn Terza - with whom he shares the stage with eight times a week in Aladdin on Broadway - will join him as special musical guests.

Audiences can expect an eclectic evening of Broadway classics and songs from his two solo albums - "I'll Cover You" and "Songs For You" - featuring new and innovative musical twists on classic songs by Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Alan Menken, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and more. The band, comprised of some of Broadway's best musicians, will be led by Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Alterboyz).

Telly will sing on the national ABC-TV special "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration" on Christmas Day, December 25 opposite Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, Lea Michele, Jason Derulo, Darius Rucker and more. Allegiance - the Broadway musical in which he starred opposite George Takei and Lea Salonga - will be broadcast in cinemas around the country by Fathom Events for a third showing on December 7, to honor Pearl Harbor Day.

Telly Leung - who was named one of the Out 100 and "Faces To Watch" by The Los Angeles Times - made his Broadway debut in the 2002 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song opposite Lea Salonga, followed by the Roundabout Theater Company revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Pacific Overtures. Telly starred in the final Broadway cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which was filmed for DVD release. In the 2011 revival of Godspell, his version of "All Good Gifts" was praised as "magnificent" by New York Magazine, "superb" by The Philadelphia Inquirer, and "a standout" by Bloomberg News.

On Fox TV's "Glee," Leung was featured as a member of the Dalton Academy Warblers opposite Darren Criss. When he recreated his portrayal of "Angel" in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl - directed by Neil Patrick Harris - he was called "vibrant" by the Los Angeles Times, "stunning" by the Orange County Register and praised for his "sweet, clear tenor" by Variety. Telly also originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of the smash hit Wicked and has performed in concert and shows at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hippodrome in London, Birdland Jazz Club and 54 Below in New York, Paper Mill Playhouse, Philadelphia Theater Company, Ford's Theater, and more. For more information, visit www.TellyLeung.com.

Telly Leung will debut at the Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) on Monday, December 11 at 7:30 PM. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Tickets, which range from $10 to $50, are available HERE.

THE WALL STREET THEATER is the first, next-generation performance space in Connecticut showcasing professional music, comedic, dance and stage performances from nationally-recognized names as well as local organizations. The 700-seat theater, located at 71 Wall Street in the SoNo section of Norwalk, Connecticut, underwent a $10 million-dollar to restore this national historic landmark to its original glory from the early 1900s. Originally known as The Regent when the location opened in 1915 featuring Vaudeville performances, the theater was also known as The Norwalk and The Roxy (during this time period, the theater was outfitted as a movie theater showing such blockbusters as "Jaws" and "Blues Brothers"). During its tenure as The Globe in the 90s, the stage featured many up-and-coming performers on tour such as Beastie Boys, Lil' Kim, Psychedelic Furs, Mighty Might Bosstones, Poison and the Allman Brothers, until it shuttered in the late 90s. 71 Wall Street remained dark until it reopened as The Wall Street Theater in the summer of 2017. Under the direction of president Suzanne Cahil, artistic director Billy Blanks, Jr., concert director Gene Morell and an advisory board, the theater is planning on offering arts education for families, mentoring programs for youth in the arts, summer camp programming, and offering its space for private rentals, parties and events. For more information, visit www.wallstreettheater.com. The theater can also be found on Facebook (@WallStreetTheater) and Instagram (@WallStreetTheater).

Related Articles