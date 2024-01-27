Tanja Begerack Releases New Memoir A SPECIAL LIFE: THE STORY OF A LIFE

A Special Life - The Story of a Life is available in both German and English in stores and on Amazon.

Jan. 27, 2024

Tanja Begerack is inviting readers on an inspirational journey with the release of her book, A Special Life - The Story of a Life. This extraordinary memoir is set to challenge perceptions, inspire courage, and unlock the boundless power of thoughts.

Immerse yourself in Tanja Begerack's world, where a life shaped by extraordinary experiences and a belief in the supernatural unfolds. From poignant childhood encounters with spirits to paranormal experiences and near-death events, Begerack's story is a testament to resilience and the transformative power of belief.

Despite significant physical disabilities, Begerack has harnessed her thoughts and beliefs as driving forces to positively shape her life and pursue her dreams. In this book, she shares invaluable advice, encouraging readers to explore their own thoughts and dreams as keys to a fulfilled existence.

A Special Life transcends the traditional boundaries of a memoir; it is a treasure trove of inspiration and courage. Begerack's narrative not only provokes contemplation but also empowers readers to forge their own paths fearlessly.

About the Author

Tanja Begerack, born in Munich in 1984, is a multifaceted author, empath, clairvoyant, spiritual companion, and mental trainer. From an early age, she realized the depth of the human mind and her purpose on Earth, despite being born with severe scoliosis and Klippelfeil syndrome. Begerack has been actively involved in social projects, sharing her spiritual experiences worldwide through readings, lectures, and various media platforms.

A spellbinding autobiography that transcends the ordinary and unveils a world shaped by courage, spirituality, and the boundless power of thoughts.

A Special Life - The Story of a Life is available in both German and English in stores and on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Special-Life-story-life-ebook/dp/B0CC98RP2W

Visit Tanja on social media:

Twitter: https://x.com/BegerackTanja
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090483249705
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanja_begerack
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Tanja_Begerack
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@Tanja_Begerack



