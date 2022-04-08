Talback Scheduled After Performance of JEWS, GOD, AND HISTORY at The Siggy Theatre

On Sunday, May 22 there will be a talkback event following the 3pm matinee performance of Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order) at The Siggy Theater at The Flea (20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007) with writer and performer Michael Takiff (author of A Complicated Man: The Life of Bill Clinton as Told by Those Who Know Him from Yale Univ Press) and director Brian Lane Green (Tony Award nominee). Takiff and Green will discuss the process of creating Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order) with producer Sam Hood Adrian, followed by an audience Q&A.

Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order) will receive its World Premiere at The Siggy Theater at The Flea (20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007), May 18-June 5. Performances will be on Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, May 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, May 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm, Sunday, May 22 at 3pm, Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30pm, Thursday, May 26 at 7:30pm, Friday, May 27 at 7:30pm, Saturday, May 28 at 7:30pm, Sunday, May 29 at 3pm, Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30pm, Thursday, June 2 at 7:30pm, Friday, June 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 4 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, June 5 at 3pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at https://jewsgodandhistory.eventbrite.com or by calling 401-477-6348. The performance will run approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes, with an intermission.

Our religions date back to the Bronze Age-before science taught us that the reality of the universe doesn't match the stories told by the Bible. Yet we still practice the religions of our ancestors. How and why do we still live with these traditions in the modern age?

Jews, God, and History (Not Necessarily in That Order) is both reverent and irreverent as it explores the big questions asked by all people. As Michael Takiff provokes you to think, he also gets you to laugh. Venturing into rarely explored territory he pulls no punches, challenging audiences to question their assumptions about Jews, God, history, and everything in between.