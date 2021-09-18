TNC Presents Lower East Side Short Film Series

Join us for A Fabulous Evening Of Short Films From Award Winning Directors. Only $20. Including a remastered print of the great Charlie Chaplin's "The Immigrant".

Tonight's program is a dedicated fundraiser. TNC needs a new LED projector, so that we may continue to bring you new films by up and coming local writers/directors, looking their technological best. We are close to our goal. For a mere $20 a ticket you can help us reach our goal tonight!

For all film lovers who cherish the past we will screen a remastered print of Charlie Chaplin's legendary short;

The Immigrant

a film by Charlie Chaplin

An immigrant gets into a variety of scrapes on his road to the U.S. in this short silent classic.

Followed by new masters:

Wonder

a film by Javier Molina

An 11 year-old biracial kid growing up in "the hood" secretly dreams of trick-or-treating as Wonder Woman for Halloween.

Hungry Ghosts

a film by Mark Borkowski

A man's desperate search for a drug-addicted wife forces him to confront his own demons or die with hers.

Floating Sunflowers

a film by Francisco Solorzano

Sometimes, life inspires art, but sometimes...art inspires life.

Full Throttle Paradise (rough cut)

a film by Nick DeSimone

Love - more often than not - is the fuel that rejection runs on.

A dark farce that explores feminism, materialism, and fetishes.

Stay after for an exciting Talkback and Q&A with the directors (Mr. Chaplin will not be attending).

If you love film and you love TNC, September 26th at 7PM is the night to show it. Come have a great time and help the company get that new projector!

If you can't attend but still would like to donate you can buy tickets in advance online and donate them to someone else.