TDF Announces TKTS by TDF Pride Buttons, Continuation of TKTS Tuesdays & More

There's a lot of celebrating going on at TKTS this June:

(1) In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, special TKTS by TDF Pride buttons are being distributed for free by TKTS Patron Service Representatives at TKTS Times Square throughout June.

(2) TKTS Tuesdays continue with a weekly giveaway of a $100 TKTS gift certificate to the 100th TKTS ticket buyer.

(3) On Saturday, June 25, TKTS will celebrate its birthday: 49 years in Times Square.

At TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund), the not-for-profit organization that operates TKTS, we feel that no celebration is complete without seeing a show (or two). We encourage revelers to stop by TKTS Times Square (47th Street and Broadway) to get same-day (or next-day matinee) discount tickets to a Broadway or Off-Broadway show along with a Pride button. By purchasing tickets at TKTS, you are not only getting the best deal on tickets, but you are helping to support TDF's myriad programs that make theatre accessible to everyone.

Since TDF opened TKTS on June 25, 1973, we have sold more than 67.75 million discount theatre tickets at up to 50% off to audiences from around the world. TKTS's small service charge (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF's many education, accessibility and service programs.

Making theatre affordable and providing a fellowship of theatre lovers on Duffy Square (47th Street and Broadway) has helped turn TKTS into one of New York City's most photographed landmarks. Housed under red glass steps, the current TKTS Booth opened in 2008 and garnered more than a dozen international design awards. The glowing red staircase above TKTS became the first public space in Times Square, and it is a popular destination for locals and visitors 365 days a year.

When TDF opened TKTS during the administration of Mayor John V. Lindsay, we did not know we were creating a phenomenon that would be replicated worldwide. After TKTS's amazing success during its initial years, TDF set up a special National Services division to help other not-for-profit performing arts service agencies open their own same-day discount ticket booths. Using TKTS as a model, TDF was responsible for helping to develop booths in Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, London and Sydney.

For more information, visit www.tdf.org/tkts. To see available shows and prices at TKTS in real time, download the free TKTS app for iOS or Android at www.tdforg/tktsapp or go to www.tdf.org/tktslive.

TKTS Times Square also has a 7-day Fast Pass window. When you purchase tickets at TKTS, if you return within seven days with your proof of purchase, you can go directly to the Fast Pass window to avoid the line.

ABOUT TDF:

Founded in 1968, TDF (aka Theatre Development Fund) is a not-for-profit service organization dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone. TDF's mission is to sustain live theatre and dance by engaging a broad and diverse audience and eliminating barriers to attendance. TDF fulfills its mission with a variety of programs that expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

TDF is known for its theatregoing programs, including the TKTS by TDF Discount Booth and TDF Membership program; Accessibility programs (including open captioned, audio described and Autism Friendly Performances), Education & Community Engagement programs (serving more than 12,000 New York City students annually and thousands of underserved individuals and veterans), as well as the TDF Costume Collection Rental and Research Programs. During the COVID-19 theatre shutdown, TDF continued to serve its constituents by creating virtual adaptations of its programs via Zoom and other streaming platforms. TDF envisions a world where the transformative experience of attending live theatre and dance is essential, relevant, accessible and inspirational.

To learn more about TDF, go to tdf.org