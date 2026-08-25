Frog & Peach Theatre Company will bring Fairyland to Inwood with a free, bilingual performance of Tinkerbell Live on Sunday, August 30 at 1:00 PM at Bruce's Garden in Isham Park, 11 Park Terrace East in Manhattan.

Families are invited to join Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron and Little Rosa Riding Hood for a wacky bilingual trip to Fairyland filled with games, music, songs and plenty of excitement.

Since 2009, Tinkerbell Theatre has been bringing high-quality family theater to New Yorkers of all ages. With its playful, offbeat humor, Tinkerbell Live is a perfect fit for families who love the worlds of SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocky & Bullwinkle and Pee-Wee Herman. The performance is appropriate for kids — and former kids — ages 4 and up.

The August 30 performance stars Chase Cortland Erwin, Clayton Turner, Erica Cafarelli, Meli Ezcurra, Hozaifa Momen and Coleman Shu-Tung as The Evil Queen.

Tinkerbell Live is written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming