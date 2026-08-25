TINKERBELL LIVE to Bring Free Bilingual Fairyland Show to Inwood's Bruce's Garden
Lynnea Benson wrote and directed the musical, with songs by Ted Zurkowski and a cast including Chase Cortland Erwin and Clayton Turner.
Frog & Peach Theatre Company will bring Fairyland to Inwood with a free, bilingual performance of Tinkerbell Live on Sunday, August 30 at 1:00 PM at Bruce's Garden in Isham Park, 11 Park Terrace East in Manhattan.
Families are invited to join Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron and Little Rosa Riding Hood for a wacky bilingual trip to Fairyland filled with games, music, songs and plenty of excitement.
Since 2009, Tinkerbell Theatre has been bringing high-quality family theater to New Yorkers of all ages. With its playful, offbeat humor, Tinkerbell Live is a perfect fit for families who love the worlds of SpongeBob SquarePants, Rocky & Bullwinkle and Pee-Wee Herman. The performance is appropriate for kids — and former kids — ages 4 and up.
The August 30 performance stars Chase Cortland Erwin, Clayton Turner, Erica Cafarelli, Meli Ezcurra, Hozaifa Momen and Coleman Shu-Tung as The Evil Queen.
Tinkerbell Live is written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski.