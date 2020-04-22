THE PROM Cast and Broadway Podcast Network Partner Up for Virtual Prom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The cast of The Prom and Broadway Podcast Network are teaming up to host a virtual prom! Teenagers who are missing their Proms are invited to get dressed up and make a video of themselves dancing their hearts out in their homes.

Submit your video and your 'Prom photo' HERE.

Videos will be put together for a worldwide Prom! Post your video on social media with the hashtag #buildavirtualprom and #broadwaypodcastnetwork





