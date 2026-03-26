THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to be Reimagined as a New YA Novel

Penguin Random House and LW Entertainment are launching a landmark publishing program celebrating the 40th anniversary year of The Phantom of the Opera. One of the most enduring and beloved musicals of all time, Phantom is a global phenomenon seen by over 160 million people, staged in over 58 territories and in 23 languages. This new initiative will expand the Phantom story across a wide range of publishing categories, engaging longtime fans while inviting a new generation of readers into its world.

OUR STRANGE DUET

The program will debut on September 1, 2026, with the publication of Our Strange Duet, a young adult reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera by #1 New York Times bestselling author Erin A. Craig.

The novel will be published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books. World rights to Erin A. Craig’s novel were secured via Sarah Landis at Sterling Lord Literistic, Inc. by Wendy Loggia, VP/Publisher, Delacorte Press, who will also edit the book. A simultaneous UK edition will be released by Penguin Random House Children’s UK on September 3, 2026, in paperback, and with a special edition hardback available only in theatres and on andrewlloydwebber.com.

Developed in collaboration with those close to the production, Our Strange Duet centers on Christine Daaé’s emotional journey and her agency within this sweeping, atmospheric story. It gives new depth to Christine’s experience in the Opéra Populaire, her ambition, her passion, and her love triangle with Raoul and the Angel of Music, the haunting presence that threatens to shape her destiny.

Erin A. Craig, whose acclaimed fantasy novels House of Salt and Sorrows and The Thirteenth Child have earned her a devoted readership, is a lifelong Phantom fan whose love of the musical sparked her passion for theatre and eventually led her to work as a stage manager at the Opera Memphis. She was selected for the project for her intimate understanding of the source material and her flair for emotionally rich gothic romantasy.

An immersive companion audiobook recording is in production from Penguin Random House Audio, with light dramatization, voiced by a full cast and enhanced with iconic music from the Phantom musical suite.

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: A Behind-the-Mask Look at the Global Phenomenon

Alongside the YA novel, Crown/Ten Speed Press in the U.S. and Ebury Press in the UK will publish a celebratory visual anthology to release on October 27, 2026.

This stunning volume will offer fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making and evolution of the iconic global musical, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh, including archival sketches, photography, and interviews with cast, crew, and contributors through the years, from Cameron Mackintosh and Sierra Boggess to Michael Crawford and Rachel Zegler. The book also offers a special look at what’s next for Phantom as the franchise continues to evolve.

World rights were acquired by Matt Inman, VP/Editorial Director, Entertainment and Special Projects, The Crown Publishing Group, and the book will be edited by Dena Rayess. This edition will also be available on audio from Penguin Random House Audio.