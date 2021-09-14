THE LION KING's Brandon A. McCall Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

We just can't wait for The Lion King to re-open tonight on Broadway! To celebrate, Simba himself Brandon A. McCall will be taking over our Instagram story today, September 14, to give our followers a look into the show's return!

Brandon is humbled to make his Broadway debut! Proud native of Birmingham, AL. Alabama State University alumnus. Brandon is grateful to God, his wife, Denika and two daughters, Bréa and Briley. Without them, he has no purpose. Much love and thanks to his mom, sister, family, supporters and The Lion King family!

Approaching 24 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by nearly 110 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years and four others running 20 or more years.