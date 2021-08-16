THE LAND WHALE MURDERS Comedy Audio Drama Announced

The Land Whale Murders, a comedy podcast following the adventures of gallant scientists as they battle evil in Gilded Age New York, is currently raising funds for their first season on Indiegogo.

The Land Whale Murders is a fast-paced alternate history comedy in the spirit of Mel Brooks and Monty Python: a true delight for history nerds, science geeks, and anyone who ever wanted to stand up for what was right even when they were very bad at doing it. It's an unserious show about some serious issues; a pastiche of Victorian detective novels, penny dreadfuls, early science fiction, and farce.

The production is raising funds for hosting, production and post-production work, plus talent, including their over 90 person ensemble. Any donation made helps offset the cost and immediately goes toward the production. Campaign rewards include stickers, pins, key chains, the original soundtrack, an opportunity to attend the premiere party, and more!

The Land Whale Murders rises from the depths of the minds that brought you the award-winning Fall of the House of Sunshine and Radio Free Mushroom America, written by Jonathan A. Goldberg, an award winning playwright and podcaster with work seen and heard across the country and internationally, with music by Matthew roi Berger, a composer and musician with credits both off- and further-off-Broadway. The duo are joined by director James Oliva, writer and creator of the experimental psychedelic noir podcast What's The Frequency?

For more information, please see their website (landwhalepod.com).