THE DUTCHMAN Film Adaptation to Star Stephen McKinley Henderson, André Holland & More

Production will begin in New York City on September 25, giving about 150 people jobs.

Sep. 21, 2023

Stephen McKinley Henderson, André Holland, Zazie Beetz, and Kate Mara have joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of The Dutchman.

Deadline reports that Andre Gaines' film adaptation of the Obie-winning play has landed a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement. Production will begin in New York City on September 25, giving about 150 people jobs.

The play is set on a subway in New York, displaying an encounter between a well-to-do Black man and an enchanting white woman who keep up with each other in a sexualized game of cat and mouse that results in a violent conclusion. The play is meant to amplify the dimensions of racial conflict in America.

McKinley Henderson recently was seen on Broadway in his Tony-nominated performance in Between Riverside and Crazy. He was also seen in August Wilson’s celebrated Obie Award-winning Jitney ensemble (2002 Olivier Award for Outstanding Drama). His other Broadway credits include Tony winners for Best Revival; Fences (Tony nomination) and A Raisin in the Sun. He alsp played Torvald in the replacement cast of A Doll’s House Part 2 lead by Julie White.

Zazie Beetz is a German-American actress best known for the role of Vanessa on Atlanta. Beetz has also been seen in Bullet Train, Joker, Deadpool 2, The Harder They Fall, Full Circle, and more. She is also set to appear in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux movie musical starring Lady Gaga.

Kate Mara has been seen in films like Fantastic Four, Shooter, The Martian, Class of '09, My Days of Mercy, and more. She has appeared in series like House of Cards and American Horror Story.

André Holland's film credits include Moonlight (Academy Award for Best Picture), Selma (Academy Award nominee), 42, Miracle at St. Anna, and the acclaimed 2008 independent film Sugar. Holland made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning 2009 revival of August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone and most recently returned to Broadway with the Tony Award-Winning production of August Wilson's Jitney.

His other select theater credits include The Whipping Man at MTC, The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park productions of All's Well That Ends Well, Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



