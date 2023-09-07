THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November

A brand-new non-equity production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show will hit the road this year! Having only been seen in the USA on Broadway and in limited regionals, THE CHER SHOW will be a premiere engagement in all markets. Featuring Bob Mackie’s spectacular Tony Award-winning costumes, the meticulously crafted, all-new production will bring the legendary stardom of Cher across the country beginning in November 2023.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, one unstoppable force has dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical depiction of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW has 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, costume design by Bob Mackie, and scenic design by Kelly James Tighe. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, video design by Jonathan Infante, music supervision by Kristin Stowell, and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer.

Tour Dates

WALTON ARTS CENTER

Fayetteville, AR

November 19 – 21, 2023

McCALLUM THEATRE

Palm Desert, CA

November 24 – 26, 2023

GRANADA THEATRE

Santa Barbara, CA

December 6 – 7, 2023

BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Thousand Oaks, CA

December 9 – 10, 2023

THE STRAND THEATRE

Shreveport, LA

December 13, 2023

AT&T PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dallas, TX

December 14 – 16, 2023

Adrienne Arsht CENTER

Miami, FL

January 2 – 7, 2024

JACKSONVILLE CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Jacksonville, FL

January 9, 2024

VAN WEZEL

Sarasota, FL

January 10 – 12, 2024

BARBARA B. MANN PERFORMING ARTS HALL

Fort Myers, FL

January 13 – 14, 2024

KING CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Melbourne, FL

January 16 – 17, 2024

TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Nashville, TN

January 19 – 20, 2024

REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL

Conway, AR

January 21, 2024

EMENS AUDITORIUM

Muncie, IN

January 23, 2024

VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Portsmouth, OH

January 25, 2024

LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

Lexington, KY

January 26 – 28, 2024

E.J. THOMAS PERFORMING ARTS HALL

Akron, OH

January 30 – 31, 2024

THE CAPITOL THEATRE

Wheeling, WV

February 1, 2024

SCHUSTER CENTER

Dayton, OH

February 2 – 4, 2024

APPELL CENTER

York, PA

February 6, 2024

CLEMENS CENTER

Elmira, NY

February 7 – 8, 2024

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY

New Brunswick, NJ

February 9 – 11, 2024

WVU CANADY CREATIVE ARTS CENTER

Morgantown, WV

February 12, 2024

WILSON CENTER

Wilmington, NC

February 14 – 15, 2024

CAPITAL ONE HALL

Tysons, VA

February 6 – 18, 2024

SHARON L. MORSE PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE

Fayetteville, AR

February 20 – 21, 2024

MATTIE KELLY ARTS CENTER

Niceville, FL

February 22, 2024

OXFORD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Oxford, AL

February 23, 2024

FORD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Oxford, MS

February 24, 2024

STANLEY THETRE

Utica, NY

February 27 – 28, 2024

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Scranton, PA

March 1 – 3, 2024

THE BUSHNELL

Hartford, CT

March 5 – 10, 2024

THE FLYNN

Burlington, VT

March 12 – 13, 2024

BOCH CENTER

Boston, MA

March 15 – 17, 2024

FISHER THEATRE

Detroit, MI

March 19 – 24, 2024

THE LIED CENTER

Lincoln, NE

April 2 – 3, 2024

NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Mason City, IA

April 4, 2024

WASHINGTON PAVILION

Sioux Falls, SD

April 5 – 6, 2024

BARTLESVILLE CENTER

Bartlesville, OK

April 9, 2024

STIFEL THEATRE

St. Louis, MO

April 10 – 11, 2024

STATE FARM CENTER

Champaign, IL

April 12, 2024

GRAND THEATER

Wausau, WI

April 13, 2024

THE HOBBY CENTER

Houston, TX

April 16 – 28, 2024

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Colorado Springs, CO

April 30 – May 2, 2024

DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Denver, CO

May 3 – 5, 2024

HARRIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Folsom, CA

May 9 – 12, 2024

MOUNT BAKER THEATRE

Bellingham, WA

May 15, 2024

CAPITOL THEATRE

Yakima, WA

May 16 – 17, 2024

FIRST INTERSTATE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Spokane, WA

May 18 – 19, 2024

STARLIGHT THEATRE

Kansas City, MO

May 28 – June 2, 2024

THE ORPHEUM

Sioux City, IA

June 3, 2024

PEORIA CIVIC CENTER

Peoria, IL

June 4 – 5, 2024

STRANAHAN THEATER

Toledo, OH

June 6 – 9, 2024

TOBIN CENTER

San Antonio, TX

June 12 – 13, 2024

Buddy Holly HALL

Lubbock, TX

June 14 – 16, 2024

THE CURRAN

San Francisco, CA

June 17 – 23, 2024

