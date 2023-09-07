THE CHER SHOW Will Kick Off National Tour in November

Performances begin at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR on November 19.
A brand-new non-equity production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Cher Show will hit the road this year! Having only been seen in the USA on Broadway and in limited regionals, THE CHER SHOW will be a premiere engagement in all markets. Featuring Bob Mackie’s spectacular Tony Award-winning costumes, the meticulously crafted, all-new production will bring the legendary stardom of Cher across the country beginning in November 2023.
Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, one unstoppable force has dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical depiction of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.
THE CHER SHOW has 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!
The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, costume design by Bob Mackie, and scenic design by Kelly James Tighe. Lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, video design by Jonathan Infante, music supervision by Kristin Stowell, and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer.
Fayetteville, AR
November 19 – 21, 2023
Palm Desert, CA
November 24 – 26, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA
December 6 – 7, 2023
Thousand Oaks, CA
December 9 – 10, 2023
Shreveport, LA
December 13, 2023
Dallas, TX
December 14 – 16, 2023
Miami, FL
January 2 – 7, 2024
Jacksonville, FL
January 9, 2024
Sarasota, FL
January 10 – 12, 2024
Fort Myers, FL
January 13 – 14, 2024
Melbourne, FL
January 16 – 17, 2024
Nashville, TN
January 19 – 20, 2024
Conway, AR
January 21, 2024
Muncie, IN
January 23, 2024
Portsmouth, OH
January 25, 2024
Lexington, KY
January 26 – 28, 2024
Akron, OH
January 30 – 31, 2024
Wheeling, WV
February 1, 2024
Dayton, OH
February 2 – 4, 2024
York, PA
February 6, 2024
Elmira, NY
February 7 – 8, 2024
New Brunswick, NJ
February 9 – 11, 2024
Morgantown, WV
February 12, 2024
Wilmington, NC
February 14 – 15, 2024
Tysons, VA
February 6 – 18, 2024
Fayetteville, AR
February 20 – 21, 2024
Niceville, FL
February 22, 2024
Oxford, AL
February 23, 2024
Oxford, MS
February 24, 2024
Utica, NY
February 27 – 28, 2024
Scranton, PA
March 1 – 3, 2024
Hartford, CT
March 5 – 10, 2024
Burlington, VT
March 12 – 13, 2024
Boston, MA
March 15 – 17, 2024
Detroit, MI
March 19 – 24, 2024
Lincoln, NE
April 2 – 3, 2024
Mason City, IA
April 4, 2024
Sioux Falls, SD
April 5 – 6, 2024
Bartlesville, OK
April 9, 2024
St. Louis, MO
April 10 – 11, 2024
Champaign, IL
April 12, 2024
Wausau, WI
April 13, 2024
Houston, TX
April 16 – 28, 2024
Colorado Springs, CO
April 30 – May 2, 2024
Denver, CO
May 3 – 5, 2024
Folsom, CA
May 9 – 12, 2024
Bellingham, WA
May 15, 2024
Yakima, WA
May 16 – 17, 2024
Spokane, WA
May 18 – 19, 2024
Kansas City, MO
May 28 – June 2, 2024
Sioux City, IA
June 3, 2024
Peoria, IL
June 4 – 5, 2024
Toledo, OH
June 6 – 9, 2024
San Antonio, TX
June 12 – 13, 2024
Lubbock, TX
June 14 – 16, 2024
San Francisco, CA
June 17 – 23, 2024
