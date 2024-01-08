TENET Vocal Artists Unveils 2024 Winter/Spring Season

TENET Vocal Artists – the acclaimed early music ensemble led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf – today announces its 2024 Fall/Winter Season, part of its 15th Series, which celebrates music written by, for, and about women. The Fall/Winter program features music by J.S. Bach as well as Binchois, Jacopo da Bologna, Hildegard von Bingen, Isabella Leonarda, Reena Esmail, and Shira Kammen.

Jolle Greenleaf shares, “This spring, TENET will bring a wide range of repertoire spanning over 700 years with a focus on the extraordinary strength of heroic women throughout time. This theme is woven throughout each of our programs through their texts and compositions. Our series finale on June 1, 2024 features J.S. Bach's Mass in B Minor and TENET is excited to perform with a largely female orchestra as we conclude our survey of Bach's major vocal works over the past decade.”

Kicking off the new year are two performances of Forces of Nature at the Tenri Cultural Institute on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Guest director, curator, and composer Shira Kammen joins forces with TENET to guide the group in telling a collection of stories about iconic women through medieval music. The concert is a deep dive into the stories of historical figures in celebration of mythical goddesses. It re-examines female archetypes through the poetry of Christine de Pizan, the original Carmina Burana, and the voices of the ancient Sibyls. The program includes music by Dufay, Binchois, Jacopo da Bologna, and Hildegard von Bingen, among others.

Continuing the season is Stabat Mater at the St. Ignatius of Antioch on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 pm and Music in the Somerset Hills on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:00pm. Pergolesi's seminal Stabat Mater has become a treasured staple among Italian works for the Lenten season. TENET offers an intimate, one-to-a-part performance for singers, string quartet, and continuo. The concert also explores florid sonatas by Isabella Leonarda, who lived and composed one generation before Pergolesi from the convent, and whose works show the depth and versatility of her creative genius.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:00 pm, TENET performs Power of Mythology in collaboration with Novus NY and Trinity Wall Street at St. Paul's Chapel. The power of women in mythology has been felt since the dawn of time. Three early music singers will each embody the story of a timeless icon taken from Greek, Jewish, and Hindu traditions, with corresponding music written during the medieval era, the French Baroque period, and the present day. Highlights include a new commission by Reena Esmail, poetry and musical arrangement by Larry Rosenwald and Shira Kammen, and video projection by Camilla Tassi.

Closing the 2024 Winter/Spring season is J.S. Bach's Mass in B Minor at St. Jean Baptiste on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm. TENET concludes its decade-long exploration of Bach's oratorios performed unconducted and chamber-style in a jubilant performance of the Mass in B Minor. Led from the keyboard by frequent collaborator Jeffrey Grossman, TENET Vocal Artists is proud to feature a cast made up of a majority of woman-identifying performers.

TENET is also pleased to share that in June 2024, the group will travel to Germany for a tour celebrating its 15th anniversary season and in honor of the conclusion of its survey of Bach's major oratorios. TENET will visit several locations in Frankfurt, Kassel, and Cologne, and will perform music by Claudio Monteverdi, Heinrich Schütz, and their contemporaries during its time abroad from June 2-9, 2024. More information can be found here.

Concert Information

Forces of Nature

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Tenri Cultural Institute | 43A West 13th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: $60

Link: https://tenet.nyc/forces-of-nature

Works by Dufay, Binchois, Jacopo da Bologna, and Hildegard von Bingen, among others.

___________________________________________

Stabat Mater

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:30 pm

St. Ignatius of Antioch | 552 West End Avenue at 87th Street | New York, NY

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Community of St. John the Baptist | 82 West Main Street | Mendham, NJ

Tickets: $15 – $60

Links: https://tenet.nyc/stabat-mater

Isabella Leonarda: Venite laetantes, Ave suavis dilectio, Sonatas Seconda, Quarta, and Nona from Op. 16

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Stabat Mater Dolorosa

____________________________________________

Power of Mythology

In collaboration with Novus NY and Trinity Wall Street

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:00 pm

St. Paul's Chapel| 209 Broadway | New York, NY

Tickets: $15 - $60

Link: https://tenet.nyc/power-of-mythology

A new commission by Reena Esmail, poetry and musical arrangement by Larry Rosenwald and Shira Kammen, and projections by Camilla Tassi.

___________________________________________

J.S. Bach's Mass in B Minor

Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

St. Jean Baptiste | Lexington Avenue at 76th Street | New York, NY

Tickets: From $17.16

Link: https://tenet.nyc/b-minor

J.S. Bach: Mass in B Minor led from the keyboard by Jeffrey Grossman

About TENET Vocal Artists

Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing, and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's Magnificat, St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas and Easter Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th-century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020.

TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America, and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Photo credit: Jennifer Taylor Photography