TBT: BEAUTIFUL Has One Fine Opening Night On Broadway!

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

In honor of five years of feeling the earth move, we're throwing it back to the show's opening night with Jessie Mueller and more! Check out the footage below!

