Sutton Foster & More Appear on YOUNGER Vinyl Soundtrack Album

Fans of Darren Star's hit Younger will be able to relive the magic of the series' first six seasons with a limited-edition vinyl 14 track soundtrack album in limited edition "Pink Glitter" vinyl. The digital album, in partnership with Lakeshore Records, will be available across all retailers starting today. Limited physical quantities will be available for purchase in the Lakeshore home store starting July 16th, and then available across all retailers on August 20th.

Inspired by the die-hard fans' love for the music throughout the series, The Younger TV Land Series Soundtrack captures beloved moments throughout the show's six seasons through music, including two exclusive never-before-released songs: "9 to 5 cast recording" and "Save Us" by Anna Dellaria and Chris Alan Lee. The Younger vinyl soundtrack joins the weekly Younger podcast 'Younger Uncovered', the weekly after-show 'Getting Younger' and the Simon & Schuster books Marriage Vacation and The Miseducation of Henry Cane as part of the expanding Younger's media portfolio.

The final season of award-winning creator Darren Star's critically acclaimed series Younger returns to TV Land on Wednesday, July 7 with a two episode back-to-back linear premiere at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The seventh season debuted on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' premium streaming platform.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza's personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

The series is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Robin Urdang is the show's music supervisor. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios' Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. The series is produced by Darren Star Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Track Listing:

Side A: ~ 22:04

01. Get Some - Lykke Li

02. Jealous - Ingrid Michaelson

03. Walk Through The Fire (feat. Ruelle) - Zayde WØlf

04. Wicked Game - Gemma Hayes

05. Take My Breath Away - Berlin

06. Seventeen - Sjowgren

Side B: ~ 21:47

07. Back to You - Univerxity

08. Coming Home - Leon Bridges

09. Little Lies - Hilary Duff

10. Bolder - Anna Dellaria

11. Burning Love - laye

12. Save Us (feat. Anna Dellaria) - Chris Alan Lee

13. Million Dollar Life - Wendy Page, James Fenton Marr, Elizabeth Hopper & Andrew Bojanic

14. Soundbite From Cast - Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff & Miriam Shor

15. 9 to 5 - Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff & Miriam Shor