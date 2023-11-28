Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

See how you can find local theaters to support for Giving Tuesday in the Central US.
In the vibrant spirit of generosity that defines Giving Tuesday, BroadwayWorld is proud to shine a spotlight on the remarkable campaigns launched by theaters across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Check out campaigns from the Central US below.
Join us as we celebrate the diverse and dynamic ways these theaters are making a difference in their local communities, and discover how you can play a part in this global day of giving.
Alabama - Birmingham | Arkansas - Arkansas | Colorado - Denver | Indiana - Indianapolis | Louisiana - New Orleans | Michigan - Detroit | Minneapolis / St. Paul | Mississippi - Jackson, MS | Missouri - St. Louis | Montana - Montana | New York - Central New York | Ohio - Columbus | Pennsylvania - Central Pennsylvania | Tennessee - Nashville | Texas - Austin | Texas - Dallas | Texas - Houston | Wisconsin - Madison | Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
ALABAMA - BIRMINGHAM
Birmingham Children's TheatreBirmingham Children's Theatre is celebrating 75 years of providing professional theatre for young audiences and curriculum-relevant education programs to children and schools throughout Alabama. For many underserved communities, BCT offers the only opportunity for children to experience theatre; and, our work carries into outreach programs within schools where arts opportunities may not be otherwise available. Funds raised on Giving Tuesday will go directly to BCT's onstage productions benefitting thousands of children each year, our vibrant education programming, and our work to provide opportunities for arts engagement to children throughout the greater Birmingham area. Make your donation today and invest in our shared mission to educate, entertain, and enrich the lives of young people in our community! More Information
ARKANSAS - ARKANSAS
TheatreSquaredYour gift to TheatreSquared helps sustain a home in Northwest Arkansas for artists and audiences. Your support will help us create imaginative productions, host professional artists and reach tens of thousands of students and teachers through T2's educational offerings. The generous community members who give each year to TheatreSquared play an invaluable role in raising the quality of life in our region as well as the profile of Northwest Arkansas. We are sincerely grateful for your generosity. More Information
COLORADO - DENVER
OpenStage Theatre & CompanyBe a part of something wonderful! Here at OpenStage Theatre & Company, we celebrate exactly that: the Company we keep. From our Company of Artists, to our audience, we thrive in what we do because of YOU! With your help, we have been able to help shape the cultural landscape of Fort Collins and Northern Colorado for over 50 Seasons, making Fort Collins the vibrant arts community that it is. Please consider supporting OpenStage this year as a sign of your commitment to the arts community we call home. More Information
Arvada Center for the Arts and HumanitiesThe Arvada Center celebrates and elevates the human condition with engaging arts, humanities, education, and entertainment that expand the cultural landscape for everyone who visits us. Help us reach our goal of $65,000 to help ensure that the arts are accessible for all for years to come. More Information
INDIANA - INDIANAPOLIS
CIP-Cabaret at The CommonsGiving Tuesday is crucial for Cabaret at The Commons because it provides a designated day for people to come together and support this unique and vital arts organization. Cabaret at The Commons relies on donations to fund its performances and educational programs. By participating in Giving Tuesday, supporters can contribute to the sustainability and growth of Cabaret at The Commons, ensuring that it continues to enrich the community through the arts. This day serves as an opportunity for individuals and businesses to make a meaningful impact and help Cabaret at The Commons thrive in its mission to foster creativity, entertainment, and cultural engagement. More Information
LOUISIANA - NEW ORLEANS
Crescent City StageIt takes a community. Not just those that offer their time and talents to create world-class theatre, but also those that show their support in a myriad of ways so that live theatre can continue in our culturally broad and diverse region. As we end 2023, and our first year in operation, we need your support to continue our work stronger than ever in 2024. Consider supporting CCS and our mission to provide sustaining wages for a group of diverse creative artists. More Information
MICHIGAN - DETROIT
Grosse Pointe TheatreHappy Holidays From Our Home To Yours During this season of thanks, Grosse Pointe Theatre offers our deepest gratitude for your support as we celebrate 76 years in the community. We are your Family Theatre, performing shows that delight all generations and instill a love for live theatre. Our volunteers make us who we are and always have. We are connecting generations, with students and artists who range in age from 6 to 90 years old. Please consider a gift to Grosse Pointe Theatre this Giving Season. Our ticket sales only cover 50% of our operating costs, and your gift will help with rent at the schools, royalties, musicians, costumes and supplies for building our sets. Support of loyal donors at every level is vital to our success, and helps GPT continue its mission to connect, create and inspire communities through theatre. Grosse Pointe Theatre wants to be your home for the holidays. Please join us for our Youth on Stage holiday production of Annie, Jr. Wishing you and yours a Happy Holiday Season! Your friends at Grosse Pointe Theatre More Information
Detroit Public TheatreDetroit Public Theatre's work is made possible by donors. In Detroit Public Theatre's ninth season, your gift of any size will grow and sustain our artistic productions and community programs, such as Shakespeare in Prison, programs in Detroit Public Schools, a subsidized residency program, and pick-your-price shows. More Information
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL - MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL
Rough Magic Performance CoRough Magic Performance Company is a professional theater company focused on supporting women* artists, audiences, and stories; we strive to embrace the complexities and diversity of women's experiences from classics to contemporary work while promoting artistic excellence and community engagement. We know that while women make of the majority of theater audience in the Twin Cities, they are vastly under-represented in the actors, directors, designers, writers, stage managers, and crew. Rough Magic wants to change that, bringing more authenticity to women's stories and agency to women theater artists. Please consider supporting "The Macbeths" - a new spin on Shakespeare's classic, exploring the darker side of the pursuit of power with an all-star, all-womxn cast, haunting Twin Cities theaters in the fall of 2024. More Information
History TheatreHistory Theatre is a nationally recognized leader in creating work based on the American experience. For over 40 seasons, History Theatre has continued its tradition of creating brave new work that touches people's lives and engages audiences. It does this through an annual mainstage season (having produced over 125 world premiere plays and musicals), Raw Stages: New Works Festival (a public staged reading series to develop new work), and a vital arts and humanities education outreach program. Your Giving Tuesday contribution will ensure History Theatre continues to serve over 55,000 young people, families, and adults each year. With your support, we can continue to bring history to life and tell stories that matter. More Information
Great River Shakespeare FestivalGreat River Shakespeare Festival is Minnesota's Professional Shakespeare Company offering a summer season of plays and education programs. As theater audiences rebuild after the pandemic, contributed income is needed now more than ever to prepare our upcoming season. Contributions directly support the hiring of directors, designers, production staff, actors, and teaching artists for the upcoming year. Your gift makes it possible for professional theater to continue in rural southeastern Minnesota. Thank you for your generosity. More Information
Children's Theatre CompanyAs the country's largest theatre for multigenerational audiences, our mission at Children's Theatre Company is to create extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities. Philanthropic support accounts for nearly half of our annual budget, and we rely on the generosity of our community to support our work. Your year-end gift will empower us to continue crafting transformative theatre experiences on our stages, in our classrooms, and throughout our community. More Information
4 Community TheatreWe need your help to support our next season and our new home at The Plymouth Playhouse! Your contributions will help us sustain our new home, produce excellent productions, offer more classes, and support our youth productions. Thank you for joining in our goals and mission! More Information
Duluth PlayhouseAs the calendar year ends, you can make a lasting difference by supporting Duluth Playhouse. Give the gift of imagination this holiday season and ignite your passion for our stage. More Information
Stages Theatre CompanyThis year on Giving Tuesday, we are celebrating 40 years of Stages Theatre Company empowering past, present and future generations through theatre arts! More than just putting on great shows for the whole family, Stages Theatre Company provides education programming designed to inspire the imagination, deepen knowledge of theatre, and build confidence and self-expression. We believe the arts are fundamental to the development and the overall quality of our community. It's part of our mission to make sure our wonderful programs are accessible to all young people. In this Season of Celebration, your donation will help Stages Theatre Company continue its legacy of educating and enriching young minds with creative, meaningful theatre experiences on stage, in the classroom and in our audiences. More Information
MISSISSIPPI - JACKSON, MS
Opera MississippiOpera Mississippi is thrilled to announce our Giving Tuesday Matching Gift Campaign with a goal to raise $30,000 by November 28th. Every dollar you contribute will be matched, effectively doubling the impact of your support. At Opera Mississippi, we believe in the power of music, storytelling, and art to bring joy, inspiration, and connection to our community. Thank you for being part of the Opera Mississippi family. Stay tuned for more updates, and let's make Giving Tuesday an unforgettable day of giving! Visit www.operams.org/donate and make your gift. More Information
MISSOURI - ST. LOUIS
Repertory Theatre of St. LouisThe Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is holding a "Rally for The Rep" campaign to raise $2.5M by the end of the calendar year, ensuring the continuation of the 2023/24 Season. The immediate fundraising effort is instrumental in fueling The Rep's mission to create bridges between people in the St. Louis region and beyond through expertly crafted theatrical experiences. Make a contribution today to ensure the lights of The Rep continue to shine bright as a beacon for the arts in the St. Louis community. More Information
Circus FloraHelp support Circus Flora's productions, and year round programming. We strive to bring the magic of circus to everyone, by making our productions accessible to everyone we can, and by bringing a taste of Circus Flora to those who really need it -- children in hospitals -- via our Clowns on Call program. More Information
MONTANA - MONTANA
Missoula Children's TheatreThe Missoula Children's Theatre's Giving Tuesday campaign is dedicated to continuing to make the magic of theatre possible. With your support, our international touring Missoula Children's Theatre can continue visiting over 1,000 communities, many of which don't have regular access to the arts. Last year alone, the MCT Tour Actors/Directors cast more than 65,000 students total around the world who performed to over 750,000 audience members throughout the year! Locally in Missoula, the MCT Center for the Performing Arts can continue to thrive as a hub for performing arts education and entertainment through our children's theatre programming and our community theatre season. MCT's mission centers around enriching and entertaining the communities we serve through the performing arts. Your support helps us reach even more youth and adults, giving them the opportunity to develop critical life skills through arts education. Please consider giving the gift of MCT today. Thank you! More Information
NEW YORK - CENTRAL NEW YORK
Cortland Repertory TheatreAs Cortland Repertory Theatre looks forward to our 52nd year of quality, live entertainment year-round in Central New York, we are dedicating November as a fund-raising month, with a goal to raise $100,000 by Giving Tuesday, November 28. By sending a gift to support CRT, you will help us respond to the ever-changing needs in today's business environment, including: providing competitive salaries and comfortable accommodations to visiting performers, technicians, designers, musicians, and directors; maintaining an industry-wide respected training program to address personal and professional growth and development for our young performers and technicians; and realistically budgeting our design and productions expenses to match the ever-increasing costs of materials necessary to produce live theatre. Donations can be made online on our website or by mail to CRT, PO Box 783, Cortland, NY 13045. Also, donors can help CRT win an additional prize (up to $10,000!) by sending a check between $100 and $5,000, postmarked by November 15 made out to The Cortland Community Foundation, and with Cortland Rep on the memo line, to the CCF, P.O. Box 466, Cortland, NY 13045. The CCF gives prizes for Most Donations Received and for Highest Amount Raised. Visit CortlandCommunityFoundation.org for more information. On behalf of our staff, Board and volunteers, we thank you in advance for your support of Cortland Rep, and of live theatre! More Information
Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development FundThe Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: More Information
OHIO - COLUMBUS
Short North StageShort North Stage is dedicated to bringing live professional theater to Columbus, OH and educating the next generation of aspiring theater professionals with our unique tech and performance High School internship program. More Information
PENNSYLVANIA - CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
Chambersburg Community TheatreIn hopes of keeping our ticket prices and tuitions low - CCT is looking for support from our local donors to help cover licensing fees for shows produced in 2024. More Information
Scranton FringeScranton Fringe (Scranton PA) is an award-winning arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking performing arts in Northeast PA! We love discovery and experimentation within the arts, fantastic successes, and brilliant failures on (and off) stage. In addition to our annual performing arts festival, your support helps us bring to life so many year-round programs such as our LGBTQ StorySlam, special large-scale productions, free educational programming for area youth, and more! Your gift, no matter the size, will make a significant impact. Whether it's the cost of a ticket or a full corporate sponsorship - every generous donation brings us closer to our goal (and all donations are tax-deductible)! More Information
TENNESSEE - NASHVILLE
Tennessee Performing Arts CenterThe Arts Transform Lives TPAC is passionate about the enduring ability of the performing arts to foster a shared understanding among people of different life experiences. By engaging with the arts, we appreciate what moves and motivates each other to incite feelings of inspiration, awe, and human connection. TPAC is for everyone, and we believe in the power of the arts, education, and community to transform lives. We invite you to support our fighting spirit to help further our nonprofit mission as follows: Empower lifelong learning for all, irrespective of need, through nationally recognized arts education programs that improve cognitive and creative developmental skills as well as impact the ability to see the world from a fresh vantage. Celebrate artistic expression that reflects and serves our local community with purposeful, mission-focused programming, counterbalancing the popular commercial fare for which the region is more broadly known. More Information
Studio Tenn Theatre CompanyGiving Tuesday 2023 will focus on helping us decorate the new Turner Theater. We have just moved into a new space, but it's still a bit bare. On Giving Tuesday, patrons will be able to visit a gift registry. Donors can help furnish the lobby of the theater by purchasing a rug, a lamp, tall stools, a sofa or even help pay for painting the dressing rooms. More Information
TEXAS - AUSTIN
Penfold TheatrePenfold is celebrating 15 seasons, filled with intimate stories of empathy and hope. Help launch us into the next 15 this Giving Tuesday! Your gift will go straight into programs - like buying materials for sets, costumes, lighting, sound and so on; underwriting free theatre under the stars; offering access programs for students and the differently abled; and paid apprenticeships for the next generation of theatre artists. Please consider including Penfold in your Giving Tuesday giving with a tax-deductible donation today! More Information
Long Center for the Performing Arts2023 has been a year full of celebration here at the Long Center! From our inaugural Teresa Lozano Long Community Day, to another incredible season of The Drop-In, our 15th-anniversary year has taught us that creativity is everything. Not only is creativity a necessity for healthy & happy communities, it's also the connective cornerstone that we at the Long Center are proud and excited to nurture every single day. Now, it's your turn. As you explore all that we've done in 2023 to help Austin creatives, our neighbors, and our communities, we need your help to make sure we can do all this and more in the new year. Your contribution to the Long Center is not just a gift in support of our work and impact — it's a vital declaration that creativity belongs to everyone and all of us are here to support it, together. More Information
TexARTS AssociationJoin us this Giving Tuesday in making dreams come true! We're on a mission to create a permanent home for the arts in Lakeway at 1110 Ranch Rd 620 S. As we approach the holiday season, your support becomes even more crucial. Our nonprofit has been tirelessly working to bring the magic of the arts to Lakeway through main stage theatre productions, Academy shows, and nurturing programs for young artists. Now, we invite you to be part of this incredible journey by contributing to our Giving Tuesday campaign. Every dollar brings us closer to our goal, and with your help, we can build a space where creativity knows no bounds, dreams take flight, and memories last a lifetime. Explore naming rights options and join our Permanent Founders Display to leave your mark on the arts in Lakeway. Click the link to donate and be a vital part of creating a thriving artistic haven for generations to come. Thank you for being a cherished part of our artistic community! More Information
TEXAS - DALLAS
Our Productions Theatre Co.Focus on the Future Campaign via Giving Tuesday Help us meet our goal, and become an Annual Member Donor! Every donation of $25 or more includes an automatic listing as a VIP Member Donor for that calendar year. Our donors sustain our operations, and we need your help now more than ever. Your support makes our work possible. To continue our beautiful programs we have kicked off a special "Focus on the Future" Annual Campaign. We hope you will consider making a donation in any amount to help support our work. A gift of $25 can fund an ad on social media, $150 can support the batteries for microphones for one rehearsal, $300 can help fund a rehearsal pianist for a day, $500 can fund a portion of our Play Readers/Writers Festival, $1000 can support a musician for our musical band, $2500 can underwrite our royalty costs for scripts & music, $5000 underwrites our sound design for our spring musical, or $10,000 makes you a true angel for ensuring that an entire night of performance can happen. We are endeavoring to raise enough in funding to see Our Productions Theatre Co. safely into the next three decades of promoting the performing arts. More Information
Casa MañanaWe want children & families from all walks of life to experience the magic of live entertainment. Help us make that goal a reality by donating to our new program, Share the Stars! Your gift to Share the Stars allows us to give our community partners complimentary tickets to Casa Mañana's world-class productions, including Seussical Jr. this spring! More Information
TEXAS Outdoor MusicalThis past season of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical was filled with memorable moments at Pioneer Amphitheatre in Pao Duro Canyon. We're grateful for our season sponsors, community supporters, and audience members. Such support allows the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation to pursue its missional goals: heightening the quality of life in this region, entertaining young and old alike from across the nation, and promoting the history of the Texas Panhandle. The Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation is also fortunate to have a partner in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, which hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and contributes to a flourishing (and beautiful) place to live. With such partnerships, TEXAS Outdoor Musical is now poised to enter its 58th season with confidence, resilience, and anticipation for future opportunities. On behalf of the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation Board of Trustees, we invite you to support the artistic experiences on the stage and the talented members of the cast and crew. More Information
Pizza Chapel Theatre CompanyAs a theatre making collective, Pizza Chapel has always been led by the mission of of "Resist, Represent, Redefine." We have defined that first tenet as a commitment to democratizing access to art by removing financial barriers. For Pizza Chapel, creating theatre has been akin to alchemy, transmuting art into an act of resistance. We have also found providing access to information and connection is an act of artful resistance as well. At this time, we are seeking additional funding to benefit the second season of our Pay-What-You-Can theatre workshops. This series offers actor training while exploring unique techniques of performing, improv, methods of creating original theatrical works, and/or expressive movement. Although this class is offered on a drop in basis, it is intentionally sequenced so skills developed can build upon each other. In hopes of removing the financial barrier many experience in undertaking actor training, exploring new creative avenues or simply creating new relationships within their community, this class was provided without a fee. Donations were always appreciated but never expected. More Information
North Texas Performing ArtsYour donation to North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) will promote developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Our educational philosophy is based on a leadership model we call the Ten Characters. We promote the life skills of Teamwork, Leadership, Responsibility, Respect, Self-Confidence, Integrity, Discipline, Gratitude, Positive Attitude, and, above all, to Love One Another to guide our youth on a path to be become better citizens within their communities and we employ the power of literature, music, dance and drama to introduce young people to life's lessons and experiences within the safety of our walls, before they experience it in the real world. NTPA is comprised of five youth theatre troupes in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake; NTPA Starcatchers, therapeutic arts troupe for individuals with disabilities; NTPA Academy offering an innovative academic learning environment for grades 6-12, with an enhanced focus on the fine arts; and NTPA Repertory Theatre, its adult theatre company. More Information
The Hopeful Theatre ProjectThe Hopeful Theatre Project is entering its 5th Anniversary Season and continuing their mission of hope, love, and joy in the DFW Metroplex. The Hopeful Theatre Project is different than any other non-profit theatres in Texas - each show they produce they do with one goal in mind: to raise funds for a local charity or a local chapter of a national charity. Since their founding, The Hopeful Theatre Project has been able to raise over $40,000 for their beneficiaries, which include Ronald McDonald House Charities of Fort Worth, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas, The Salvation Army, The Actors Fund, The American Red Cross, Operation Christmas Child, Wildlife Conservation Network, Save the Music Foundation, Anthem Strong Families, and National Alliance on Mental Illness. As a company, they are looking forward to expanding on big dreams and making a difference in the community they love! They are giving passion a purpose and by donating on Giving Tuesday, you are supporting their mission in 2024. More Information
The Firehouse TheatreHelp Keep the Spark Alive and make a donation to The Firehouse Theatre on Giving Tuesday! Your generous contribution plays a crucial role in supporting our theatre as we embark on an exciting new season. Your gift directly aids in covering operational expenses, enhancing the quality of our productions, and nurturing our youth education initiatives. Help us foster a vibrant and thriving arts community through your donation to The Firehouse Theatre! More Information
Lubbock Community TheatreLubbock Community Theatre is looking for help to fund our main season programming and Stages Academy. Funds will go to help support the cultural arts in our area, to assure that the performing arts are accessible to all. More Information
TEXAS - HOUSTON
Alvin Community College TheatreNext summer ACC Theatre will host our 39th Annual Summer Children's Theatre Festival. Participants get the opportunity to experience a full audition, rehearsal, and performance process. Groups from local daycares, summer camps, and other local childcare centers come to see the Festival performances. For many onstage and in the audience, this is their first experience with theatre. Through donations and support from the community, we are able to keep our ticket prices low, and there is no – and never has been – any cost to audition or participate in our productions. The Summer Children's Theatre Festival is part of ACC Theatre's core mission: to make high quality theatre and theatre education accessible to everyone. The ACC Foundation works with us to raise funds to continue this mission. More Information
WISCONSIN - MADISON
Capital City TheatreThis Giving Tuesday, Capital City Theatre invites you to be part of something truly special. We are launching a campaign to raise $25,000 to help take "It's a Wonderful Life: A New Musical" from a staged reading this season to a main stage production for 2024, and we need your support. Your contribution can help us create costumes, build sets, and bring the magic of Bedford Falls to life for years to come. By donating to this campaign, you're not just supporting the arts; you're empowering creativity, fostering talent, and enriching our community. Your generosity will help cover production costs, pay talented actors and artists, and ensure that the show goes on. Donate today! Every dollar counts, and your donation, in any amount, will help get us to our goal. More Information
WISCONSIN - MILWAUKEE, WI
Marcus Performing Arts CenterMake an iMPACt on GivingTuesday by supporting the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC). With the goal of securing 50 GivingTuesday donors, MPAC invites you to be part of this global initiative where everyone has something to give, and every act of generosity counts. Your annual support of MPAC helps to bring world-class art to our region, create meaningful experiences for youth, and ensure the art on our stages reflects the voices in our community. To add excitement, every GivingTuesday gift to MPAC qualifies for a chance to win two tickets to Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. More Information
