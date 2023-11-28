Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities The Arvada Center celebrates and elevates the human condition with engaging arts, humanities, education, and entertainment that expand the cultural landscape for everyone who visits us. Help us reach our goal of $65,000 to help ensure that the arts are accessible for all for years to come. More Information

Detroit Public Theatre Detroit Public Theatre's work is made possible by donors. In Detroit Public Theatre's ninth season, your gift of any size will grow and sustain our artistic productions and community programs, such as Shakespeare in Prison, programs in Detroit Public Schools, a subsidized residency program, and pick-your-price shows. More Information

History Theatre History Theatre is a nationally recognized leader in creating work based on the American experience. For over 40 seasons, History Theatre has continued its tradition of creating brave new work that touches people's lives and engages audiences. It does this through an annual mainstage season (having produced over 125 world premiere plays and musicals), Raw Stages: New Works Festival (a public staged reading series to develop new work), and a vital arts and humanities education outreach program. Your Giving Tuesday contribution will ensure History Theatre continues to serve over 55,000 young people, families, and adults each year. With your support, we can continue to bring history to life and tell stories that matter. More Information

Great River Shakespeare Festival Great River Shakespeare Festival is Minnesota's Professional Shakespeare Company offering a summer season of plays and education programs. As theater audiences rebuild after the pandemic, contributed income is needed now more than ever to prepare our upcoming season. Contributions directly support the hiring of directors, designers, production staff, actors, and teaching artists for the upcoming year. Your gift makes it possible for professional theater to continue in rural southeastern Minnesota. Thank you for your generosity. More Information

Children's Theatre Company As the country's largest theatre for multigenerational audiences, our mission at Children's Theatre Company is to create extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire young people and their communities. Philanthropic support accounts for nearly half of our annual budget, and we rely on the generosity of our community to support our work. Your year-end gift will empower us to continue crafting transformative theatre experiences on our stages, in our classrooms, and throughout our community. More Information

4 Community Theatre We need your help to support our next season and our new home at The Plymouth Playhouse! Your contributions will help us sustain our new home, produce excellent productions, offer more classes, and support our youth productions. Thank you for joining in our goals and mission! More Information

Duluth Playhouse As the calendar year ends, you can make a lasting difference by supporting Duluth Playhouse. Give the gift of imagination this holiday season and ignite your passion for our stage. More Information

Stages Theatre Company This year on Giving Tuesday, we are celebrating 40 years of Stages Theatre Company empowering past, present and future generations through theatre arts! More than just putting on great shows for the whole family, Stages Theatre Company provides education programming designed to inspire the imagination, deepen knowledge of theatre, and build confidence and self-expression. We believe the arts are fundamental to the development and the overall quality of our community. It's part of our mission to make sure our wonderful programs are accessible to all young people. In this Season of Celebration, your donation will help Stages Theatre Company continue its legacy of educating and enriching young minds with creative, meaningful theatre experiences on stage, in the classroom and in our audiences. More Information

Circus Flora Help support Circus Flora's productions, and year round programming. We strive to bring the magic of circus to everyone, by making our productions accessible to everyone we can, and by bringing a taste of Circus Flora to those who really need it -- children in hospitals -- via our Clowns on Call program. More Information

Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization committed to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovative projects. Community support is crucial in kickstarting future initiatives such as our anticipated Spark Grant Program. This program is designed to provide creative artists with access to spaces for developing new works, and we are excited to launch it in 2024. As Giving Tuesday approaches, we invite you to join us in reflecting on the pivotal role that community contributions play in advancing our mission. Your participation this Giving Tuesday is more than just a donation; it's a step towards a richer, more vibrant artistic future. Here are the ways you can make a difference today: More Information

Scranton Fringe Scranton Fringe (Scranton PA) is an award-winning arts organization producing innovative work since 2015, dedicated to creating a bold, engaging platform for thought-provoking performing arts in Northeast PA! We love discovery and experimentation within the arts, fantastic successes, and brilliant failures on (and off) stage. In addition to our annual performing arts festival, your support helps us bring to life so many year-round programs such as our LGBTQ StorySlam, special large-scale productions, free educational programming for area youth, and more! Your gift, no matter the size, will make a significant impact. Whether it's the cost of a ticket or a full corporate sponsorship - every generous donation brings us closer to our goal (and all donations are tax-deductible)! More Information

Studio Tenn Theatre Company Giving Tuesday 2023 will focus on helping us decorate the new Turner Theater. We have just moved into a new space, but it's still a bit bare. On Giving Tuesday, patrons will be able to visit a gift registry. Donors can help furnish the lobby of the theater by purchasing a rug, a lamp, tall stools, a sofa or even help pay for painting the dressing rooms. More Information

Long Center for the Performing Arts 2023 has been a year full of celebration here at the Long Center! From our inaugural Teresa Lozano Long Community Day, to another incredible season of The Drop-In, our 15th-anniversary year has taught us that creativity is everything. Not only is creativity a necessity for healthy & happy communities, it's also the connective cornerstone that we at the Long Center are proud and excited to nurture every single day. Now, it's your turn. As you explore all that we've done in 2023 to help Austin creatives, our neighbors, and our communities, we need your help to make sure we can do all this and more in the new year. Your contribution to the Long Center is not just a gift in support of our work and impact — it's a vital declaration that creativity belongs to everyone and all of us are here to support it, together. More Information

TexARTS Association Join us this Giving Tuesday in making dreams come true! We're on a mission to create a permanent home for the arts in Lakeway at 1110 Ranch Rd 620 S. As we approach the holiday season, your support becomes even more crucial. Our nonprofit has been tirelessly working to bring the magic of the arts to Lakeway through main stage theatre productions, Academy shows, and nurturing programs for young artists. Now, we invite you to be part of this incredible journey by contributing to our Giving Tuesday campaign. Every dollar brings us closer to our goal, and with your help, we can build a space where creativity knows no bounds, dreams take flight, and memories last a lifetime. Explore naming rights options and join our Permanent Founders Display to leave your mark on the arts in Lakeway. Click the link to donate and be a vital part of creating a thriving artistic haven for generations to come. Thank you for being a cherished part of our artistic community! More Information

Casa Mañana We want children & families from all walks of life to experience the magic of live entertainment. Help us make that goal a reality by donating to our new program, Share the Stars! Your gift to Share the Stars allows us to give our community partners complimentary tickets to Casa Mañana's world-class productions, including Seussical Jr. this spring! More Information

TEXAS Outdoor Musical This past season of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical was filled with memorable moments at Pioneer Amphitheatre in Pao Duro Canyon. We're grateful for our season sponsors, community supporters, and audience members. Such support allows the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation to pursue its missional goals: heightening the quality of life in this region, entertaining young and old alike from across the nation, and promoting the history of the Texas Panhandle. The Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation is also fortunate to have a partner in Palo Duro Canyon State Park, which hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and contributes to a flourishing (and beautiful) place to live. With such partnerships, TEXAS Outdoor Musical is now poised to enter its 58th season with confidence, resilience, and anticipation for future opportunities. On behalf of the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation Board of Trustees, we invite you to support the artistic experiences on the stage and the talented members of the cast and crew. More Information

Pizza Chapel Theatre Company As a theatre making collective, Pizza Chapel has always been led by the mission of of "Resist, Represent, Redefine." We have defined that first tenet as a commitment to democratizing access to art by removing financial barriers. For Pizza Chapel, creating theatre has been akin to alchemy, transmuting art into an act of resistance. We have also found providing access to information and connection is an act of artful resistance as well. At this time, we are seeking additional funding to benefit the second season of our Pay-What-You-Can theatre workshops. This series offers actor training while exploring unique techniques of performing, improv, methods of creating original theatrical works, and/or expressive movement. Although this class is offered on a drop in basis, it is intentionally sequenced so skills developed can build upon each other. In hopes of removing the financial barrier many experience in undertaking actor training, exploring new creative avenues or simply creating new relationships within their community, this class was provided without a fee. Donations were always appreciated but never expected. More Information

North Texas Performing Arts Your donation to North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) will promote developing the character of youth through quality performing arts education and family entertainment. Our educational philosophy is based on a leadership model we call the Ten Characters. We promote the life skills of Teamwork, Leadership, Responsibility, Respect, Self-Confidence, Integrity, Discipline, Gratitude, Positive Attitude, and, above all, to Love One Another to guide our youth on a path to be become better citizens within their communities and we employ the power of literature, music, dance and drama to introduce young people to life's lessons and experiences within the safety of our walls, before they experience it in the real world. NTPA is comprised of five youth theatre troupes in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake; NTPA Starcatchers, therapeutic arts troupe for individuals with disabilities; NTPA Academy offering an innovative academic learning environment for grades 6-12, with an enhanced focus on the fine arts; and NTPA Repertory Theatre, its adult theatre company. More Information

The Hopeful Theatre Project The Hopeful Theatre Project is entering its 5th Anniversary Season and continuing their mission of hope, love, and joy in the DFW Metroplex. The Hopeful Theatre Project is different than any other non-profit theatres in Texas - each show they produce they do with one goal in mind: to raise funds for a local charity or a local chapter of a national charity. Since their founding, The Hopeful Theatre Project has been able to raise over $40,000 for their beneficiaries, which include Ronald McDonald House Charities of Fort Worth, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas, The Salvation Army, The Actors Fund, The American Red Cross, Operation Christmas Child, Wildlife Conservation Network, Save the Music Foundation, Anthem Strong Families, and National Alliance on Mental Illness. As a company, they are looking forward to expanding on big dreams and making a difference in the community they love! They are giving passion a purpose and by donating on Giving Tuesday, you are supporting their mission in 2024. More Information

The Firehouse Theatre Help Keep the Spark Alive and make a donation to The Firehouse Theatre on Giving Tuesday! Your generous contribution plays a crucial role in supporting our theatre as we embark on an exciting new season. Your gift directly aids in covering operational expenses, enhancing the quality of our productions, and nurturing our youth education initiatives. Help us foster a vibrant and thriving arts community through your donation to The Firehouse Theatre! More Information