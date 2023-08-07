Super Mega Trivia Slam to Debut Monthly Residency at Paradise Studios in Massapequa, NY

Super Mega Trivia Slam, an audience participation game show begins a monthly residency on August 19, 2023 at 8pm at Paradise Studios in Massapequa, NY, along with special guest performers MPROV, a talented improv comedy troupe based in Malverne, NY

MPROV will open the show, followed by two performances of Super Mega Trivia Slam.

Tickets for this show can be purchased through Click Here.

Super Mega Trivia Slam is a fun and interactive game show that doesn't need a special app to play, but does encourage people to shout out the answers to create an interactive fan experience

"The main idea for the show is to present trivia in a brand new way where people just don't have to sit there and be quiet," The show's creator Steve Strangio recently said. "This type of show encourages a whole new level of fan interaction and creates a fast paced, fun trivia experience that focuses on the performance instead of keeping score. Incorporating MPROV into the show will only increase the audience participation element and create a fun, interactive night out."

Super Mega Trivia Slam features rounds of multiple-choice trivia, one rapid fire round, and several ways where people can actually win prizes. Shouting out the answers is always encouraged.

MPROV, the improv comedy troupe from Malverne, is proud to bring their energetic show to Massapequa. MPROV's current members include Michael Pagano, Joe DiGirolamo, Billy Callahan, Kelly Neary, Stephannie Jablonski, and Dave Coonan. MPROV promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, spontaneity, and interactive entertainment.

"We are incredibly grateful to be included in this upcoming performance," expressed Dave Coonan, the troupe leader of MPROV. "It's going to be a night filled with laughter and memorable moments."

During an MPROV show, expect non-stop entertainment as they engage in a variety of short-form improv games. Audience participation is not only encouraged but essential for the success of their performances. The troupe feeds off the energy and suggestions from the crowd, ensuring an interactive experience that keeps everyone on their toes.

--

Learn more about Super Mega Trivia Slam:

· You can catch up on previous episodes by searching Super Mega Trivia Slam on all of these platforms: TUBI, XUMO, Strong Island TV, Mometu, PARAFlixx, Drake Media Network powered by BINGE and is seen on all SMART TVs around the globe including Roku, Amazon Fire, Google Play, AppleTV, iOS app, Android app, and websites.The audio podcast is hosted by ANCHOR and can be heard on the Apple Podcast App, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

· For social media, search for @SuperMegaTriviaSlam on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube

· Super Mega Trivia Slam was created by writer/producer Steve Strangio. Steve produced live shows for the WWE, wrote and produced several films, plays, television programs, internet video content, podcasts, and interactive entertainment shows.

· Check out his previous work at www.stevestrangioproductions.com

· Interview about Super Mega Trivia Slam on the Donna Drake show: https://youtu.be/KbRKRJ2cIp4

--

MPROV:

Learn more about MPROV and the Malverne Community Theatre by searching @malvernetheatre on all social media platforms, and by visiting MalverneTheatre.org.

--

About the venue:

Paradise Studios is a professional and reliable studio for clients to conduct their business in a state-of-the-art environment run by expert individuals. Whether recording, broadcasting, rehearsing, or presenting live performances, they are the go-to place to rely on for your needs. They host an Open Jam for musicians every Thursday, which is broadcast live on YouTube and an Open Stage night every Friday featuring comedians, musicians, and performers of all types.

They've been in the recording and broadcasting field for decades and know the needs of clients because they are in the same field. The business is run by people in the business and take their jobs and clients seriously.

Strong Island Radio & Television provides a platform for anyone looking to broadcast a live audio / visual program worldwide via the internet.

The studio is managed by Music Producer, Remixer, Songwriter, & Recording Artist from Long Island, New York, Bobby La Serra.

Find them at www.paradisestudiosny.com