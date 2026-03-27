Student Blog: How a Creative Risk Made Me a Better Producer

Before coming to college, I had never designed costumes for a show. Despite this, I have always loved dressing up; as a child, I took Halloween very seriously, and I later explored the world of cosplay throughout high school. I was always the most dedicated on spirit days and found immense pleasure in the craft of costuming.

In truth, a large part of my interest in performing during high school stemmed from my desire to wear the clothes. My favorite part of any production was the moment we finally received our costumes. To me, they were the final pieces that made the world of the play feel complete and truly immersive.

However, there were few opportunities at my high school for students to actually design. We either pulled pieces from our existing stock or used theatrical rental companies. I felt lucky to wear such beautiful, well-crafted pieces, but because we were renting, student involvement in the design process was non-existent. Usually, the most a student could do was join the wardrobe crew for tech week.

Upon arriving at the University of Michigan, I found myself drawn to student theatre organizations, despite not originally pursuing a theatre degree. I started on crew for a few shows during the fall of my freshman year. Through those roles, I met two musical theatre students who were interested in producing their own independent shows. I first worked under them as a crew member in January 2025. We clicked instantly, leading them to ask if I would be interested in a more creative partnership for their next project: Side Man by Warren Leight.

They asked me bluntly: “What can you do?”

I hesitated, then said, “...Costume design?”

I’m still not entirely sure why I said it. I had never designed a show in my life, yet here I was, offering to design a college production. I don’t know where that sudden burst of confidence came from, but they accepted.

Throughout March and April 2025, I dedicated myself to creating the best possible looks on a limited budget. Looking back, there are so many things I would do differently now, but I ultimately curated a wardrobe I was proud of. Being a complete beginner designer, I required a lot of faith from the team. Luckily, all parties involved gave me their ultimate support and grace, which helped see me through the process.

That production gave me the exposure to other student directors, and since then, I have designed several other shows, including Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and John Logan’s Red. Taking that initial creative risk expanded my ability to contribute to a productions in ways I hadn't imagined.

Ultimately, designing has made me a better producer. As someone primarily interested in arts management, producing is my main focus. However, after stepping into the shoes of a designer, I can now better anticipate the needs of my creative team. It has expanded my versatility and allowed me to engage with projects from multiple angles.

If I am presented with another opportunity to step into an unknown role, I will certainly take it. I’d recommend the same to any student; academia is the time to explore and expand our abilities, learning not just what we want to do, but how every role enriches our primary craft.

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