Student Blog: Dancing with My Roommate

This semester, my roommate Maggie Steimel and I were in a duet together. Since we are already in the same air bubble, we could dance much closer to each other than the new normal of 6'. We even got permission from the Dean to touch. This means many elements of the dance feel reminiscent of a pre-pandemic performance. This spatial freedom felt incredible, and I could finally see the light at the end of this very long tunnel.

The process for this dance began with a series of Zoom rehearsals that took place over the last few weeks of winter break. Maggie and I would learn different phrases before each rehearsal and do tasks assigned by choreographer Stephanie Miracle. When we headed back in the studio, we were armed with a series of phrases called upon to develop the skeletons of the piece. As it took form, the proximity Maggie and I had became increasingly important as we developed the connection between our characters. A platonic relationship between 2 friends became the center of the piece, a relationship that is explored through different movement qualities and atmospheres.

Maggie and I are best friends. This was very helpful when we recorded the piece, for we did not always have music. Even when we did, the music was not there for timing, but instead to create an atmosphere. The lack of musical timing meant the dance required an immense amount of concentration as we attempted to stay together even when facing opposite directions. The lack of mirrors in the filming space meant we had to be incredibly attuned to the other's movements. Hopefully this relationship comes across onscreen, for I have not seen the final product.

Though the duet is reminiscent of a pre-pandemic dance due to Maggie and I's spacial relationship, there are two main elements of the piece that are authentic to this time: masks and post-production. Since Maggie and I were dancing in public spaces surrounded by people not in our bubble, we were still required to wear masks. However, we wear clear masks, so the audience can still see most of our face. Trust me, that was an adjustment. I suddenly had to pay attention to what my mouth was doing. It was weird. Another strange element of the piece is that I do not know what the final product will be. I do not know the music, which will be composed during post-production. I do not know the setting due to the use of a green screen. I do not even know the dance's sequence, for that may also be changed in post-production. I find this exciting, for I now get the unique opportunity to watch a dance as both a performer and first-time audience member. I cannot wait for the premiere!

https://dance.uiowa.edu/resources/events/ui-dance-company-home-concert