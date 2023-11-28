Student Blog: Creative Fulfillment

When you find alternative ways to fill your cup creatively, it will make you more content as an actor and as a human being.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

When I was growing up as a child, I used performing as a form of escapism. I used music and theatre as a means to understand myself and the world. I would step into the rehearsal room and forget every other stress in my life- whether it be school, relationships, or my insecurities. For nearly ten years, this was practically all I did in my after-school hours. It was incredibly constructive for me, and I am so glad I had theatre to lean on in my coming of age.

While participating in theatre can be beneficial as a child, as soon as you transition into pursuing a career in performing, the way you view acting has to shift. This is not to say it can’t still be a passion. In fact, that’s one of the sole reasons so many fight their way into this industry. However, as soon as you start seeking something out for monetary benefit, it certainly isn’t a hobby anymore.

As I started classes at the Institute for American Musical Theatre, I inadvertently lost my main source of leisure. My work and school now revolved around something that used to be an extracurricular. I would come home so unsure of what to do with my evening. I either ended up spending way too much time with technology, or I continued working on theatre material. I longed for a way to fulfill my creative being outside of performing- something that I could lean on after spending hours every day singing, dancing, and acting. 

About this time last year, I was experiencing immense burnout from school and performing in general. I still had a deep love for theatre, but as I was approaching winter break, I knew I was tired and desperately needed some time off. This is when I learned how to crochet. Picking up crochet has been one of the most beneficial things I could’ve done for myself. It allows me to be creative, but there is something also incredibly comforting about being able to cozy up with a project after a long day. However, you don’t need to pick up a completely new skill in order to be creative outside of the performing arts. You can go to art museums, listen to new music, meditate, draw, read books, keep a daily journal, write a song, take long walks in nature- the list goes on and on. It doesn’t matter what it is, at the end of the day, you need to make sure you are taking care of yourself and finding joy without relying solely on your career.

When you find alternative ways to fill your cup creatively, it will make you more content as an actor and as a human being. Completely immersing yourself in theatre as your only source of creativity when you’re pursuing it professionally will only result in burnout. Theatre is amazing, but if you allow it to be your entire life, you’re only going to grow resentment toward it. In order to have a long, sustainable career as an actor, it is vital to find passions outside of performing where you can just play. No matter how amazing of a performer you are, there is so much more to life than your career.



