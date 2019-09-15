Strange Music For A Strange Time Concert Series Makes Its NYC Debut
The work of composer-lyricist Chris Rayis returns to the New York stage with Strange Music for a Strange Time, a two-weekend concert engagement at 244 Studios in Manhattan's theater district. Rayis (Hamilton, Frozen) is a former composition student of Ricky Ian Gordon and Andrew Lippa, with works produced across the United States and Europe. Strange Music for a Strange Time will include material from Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Deep Water Ballad, Johnny Appleseed in Hell, and The Empress Alexandra.
The company features Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Lissa deGuzman (King Kong, Aladdin), Eleri Ward, Robby Haltiwanger, Johnny Link, Ben Neumayer, Jordan Gonzalez, and Lauren Echausse.
Strange Music for a Strange Time
29 September @ 8pm
6 October @ 7:30pm
244 W. 54th St., 10th Floor
