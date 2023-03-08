Steve Barakatt Makes American Debut At Carnegie Hall This Month

Award-winning new-classical composer and pianist Steve Barakatt will make his highly-anticipated American debut in New York City Saturday, March 18, 7:30PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. For tickets and information, visit CarnegieHall.org, call CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 881 7th Ave (at 57th Street).

Barakatt will perform music from his current album, "Néoréalité," and some of his most-celebrated compositions and anthems, including his pivotal work, "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem," which premiered on the International Space Station in 2009. Following acclaimed engagements in South Korea, Serbia, Romania and Denmark, the one-night-only Carnegie Hall concert, presented by GreeneKat LLC, is latest stop of the Barakatt Néoréalité World Tour, sponsored by Motherland. The tour returns east later this year with engagements in Spain, Portugal and China.

For more than three decades, internationally acclaimed composer, pianist, singer, recording artist, producer, and creative director Steve Barakatt has collaborated with some of the world's leading artists, record labels, studios, brands, and organizations. As a concert pianist, he has presented more than 500 live performances on five continents. His music has been featured on hundreds of TV programs & series as well as on major sports event TV broadcasts such as the FIFA World Cup and the F1 Grand Prix. As a recording artist, he has sold over five million albums worldwide and his music catalogue reached 200,000,000 views on YouTube. Barakatt is a Universal Music MENA artist.

The world's most recognized composer of official anthems, Barakatt is the man behind "Lullaby, The UNICEF Anthem", the Saemangeum MegaCity anthem "One More Heart, One More Dream", "Motherland" to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lebanon, anthems for Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, the world's 66 Royal Golf Clubs, "Devenir" the official anthem of Ordre national du Québec, and compositions for numerous other prestigious organizations and events.

Born and raised in Canada from a family of Lebanese descent, Barakatt was named Knight of National Order of Quebec in 2021. For over a decade, Barakatt and his wife, Olympic silver medalist, gymnast Elena Grosheva, served as UNICEF National Ambassadors.

Barakatt's latest Universal Music album Néoréalité, is about a parallel world. Created and released during the pandemic, the time was ideal for the composer to be alone at the piano. His creative process was a long journey into the land of imagination; a quest for purpose.

"After 37 years of touring the world, at last it is time for my American concert debut in New York City," says Barakatt. "This moment is something I've been looking forward to for decades. I love New York. It is a privilege to be performing on the stage of the prestigious Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall."

Steve Barakatt acknowledges and is grateful for the support of the Canada Council for the Arts.