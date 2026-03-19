Stephen Sondheim Foundation Creates Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic And Awards Grants To Steppenwolf And Playwrights’ Center

The Stephen Sondheim Foundation has announced the creation of the Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic at the New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute, along with its inaugural round of grant recipients supporting theatre artists and organizations.

Established under the will of the late composer-lyricist, the Foundation has helped create the Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic and will provide ongoing financial support. The clinic will offer affordable mental health services to playwrights, composers, and lyricists. The clinic is named in recognition of Dr. Milton Horowitz, Sondheim’s psychoanalyst and a member of the Institute.

The Foundation has also announced its first round of grants to cultural institutions. Recipients include Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Millay Arts, and Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

GRANT RECIPIENTS

Playwrights' Center of Minneapolis will receive support to expand its Core Writer Fellowships, which provide playwrights with time and resources to develop new work.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will use the grant to relaunch its SCOUT new play development program, supporting workshops, readings, and the commissioning of an emerging playwright.

Millay Arts will receive funding for its Artist in Residency program, supporting multidisciplinary artists in the development of new projects.

Rhinebeck Writers Retreat will use its grant to support its summer Writing Residency program, providing space, resources, and stipends for musical theatre writing teams.

Prior to his passing, Stephen Sondheim also directed the Foundation to make a one-time gift to the Entertainment Community Fund, which was awarded last year.

The Stephen Sondheim Foundation supports playwrights, composers, and lyricists, particularly those in the early stages of their careers, through funding generated from posthumous royalties of Sondheim’s work. The organization continues the legacy of mentorship established by Sondheim and his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II.

The inaugural grantees were selected by the Foundation’s board of directors, appointed by Sondheim. The Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant proposals.

ABOUT THE STEPHEN SONDHEIM FOUNDATION

The Stephen Sondheim Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting theatre artists through grants, mentorship, and resources that foster the development of new work.