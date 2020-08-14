Stephanie Mills, Melba Moore, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, and More to Take Part in Harlem Week 2020
Plus, check out the full list of events!
Harlem Week 2020 has announced its lineup, featuring appearances from Stephanie Mills, Melba Moore, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more.
Check out some of the highlights below and learn more about all of the events at https://harlemweek.com/calendar.
Artist Talk & Performance Featuring Melba Moore
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 7:30 PM
Tony Award winner, 4 Time Grammy nominated international recording star and actress Melba Moore shares her thoughts about the times we are in, her career as she celebrates 50 years in entertainment and her memories of HARLEM WEEK. The she will share a wonderful performance.
Performance from Broadway's "Girl From The North Country"
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 7:30 PM
"Girl From The North Country" was the last show to open on Broadway before all theaters closed due to COVID-19. "The Girl From The North Country features music written by Bob Dylan and this exclusive performance features a song written by Bob Dylan while he lived in Harlem!
Broadway Behind The Scenes Jobs and Careers - A Discussion
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 12:00 PM
This will be a virtual discussion to share career opportunities on Broadway, particularly for people of color, in an effort to provide more diversity on the Great White Way. This discussion will be led by leadership in this field covering topics including company managers, house management, advertising, digital marketing, scene design and public relations.
