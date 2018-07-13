Stay Up To Date On Broadway's Breaking News With BroadwayWorld On Social Media!

Jul. 13, 2018  

Do you live and breathe all things Broadway?

If so, you know there's a ton of exciting things happening on the great white way every day! We at BroadwayWorld know how overwhelming it could be to keep up with the hundreds of stories each week - so we're curating the best you can't miss on our social media feeds daily!

Join the BWW Family on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to never miss a breaking story!

Follow along on Facebook for the biggest and most viral stories, Twitter for real-time breaking news alerts as they happen, and Instagram for photo and video coverage of all your favorite Broadway shows + weekly behind the scenes takeovers with some of the industries biggest names like Corbin Bleu, Mark Ballas, Rob McClure, Lilli Cooper, Mamie Parris, Leslie Margherita, and More!

