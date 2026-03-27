Staten Island Children's Museum Will Present Special Programs for Spring Recess in April 2026

The Staten Island Children’s Museum has announced a month of spring programming, including daily activities and special events during NYC Public Schools Spring Recess. The museum, located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, will host performances, workshops, and hands-on programs throughout April.

Spring Recess programming will run from April 2 through April 10, featuring performances and interactive events alongside ongoing creative activities in the Walk-In! Workshop. Participants will create woven landscape projects inspired by environmental artworks, with workshop hours running Wednesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Spring Recess Highlights

Programming during the recess week will include Never Stop Moving 365: Field Day on April 6, encouraging physical activity and teamwork through games and challenges. On April 7, Music with Mr. Patrick will feature an interactive performance with songs and puppetry.

Silly Billy will present an interactive comedy magic show on April 8, followed by The Mainstages Game Show: All For Won on April 9, which invites audience participation in a team-based game show format. On April 10, Ensemble Barynya will perform a program of Eastern European music and dance.

Additional April Programming

Additional events throughout the month include ShopRite Kidz Cook on April 11, where families can prepare spring pesto pasta, and Museum Movers & Shakers on April 12, offering movement-based workshops and a Music Video Mania session focused on choreography and video production.

On April 19, the Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance will present a performance exploring African rhythm and movement. National Poetry Month will be marked with Kids Interactive Poetry on April 25, featuring hands-on activities focused on creative expression.

The month will conclude with the Children’s Business Fair on April 26, showcasing products created by young entrepreneurs, including handmade goods and food items.

Admission and Access

The museum will offer several free admission opportunities, including participation in the Bank of America Museums on Us program on April 4 and a Free Admission Day sponsored by Northwell Health on April 25. Free admission is also available to visitors with Cool Culture and SNAP EBT cards, as well as active-duty military families.

The Staten Island Children’s Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with additional hours during spring recess. All programs are included with admission unless otherwise noted.