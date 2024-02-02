Staten Island Children's Museum Offers Activities, Camp, and Special Events for Families During NYC Schools Midwinter Break and Beyond  

The Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) is an inviting place to embrace creativity and culture. Inside and out, this sweeping site of learning and adventure offers children and families a variety of participatory exhibits and events that nurture development and facilitate fun.

Visitors can attend exciting and educational workshops hosted by talented guests across various disciplines, including culinary and visual art, literature, science, and more. In February, SICM will be hosting interactive workshops celebrating Black History Month and welcoming the Year of the Dragon.

During the NYC Schools Mid-Winter Recess, February 19 to February 23, SICM will be open the whole week with activities each day. Also, they are offering a Winter Fun Camp for ages 5 through 9. Camps run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and include art-making, science experiments, exhibit play, and outdoor exploring. Details are available on their website: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

On Saturday, February 3, from 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm, the Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance will present KOUKOU: Gathering Together at the Museum. KouKou is a dance of community that often guides children in learning the fundamentals of African dance. This workshop will highlight the importance of community-building through the magnetic and joyful rhythms and dances of Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Taste the delicious “pastabilities” of pasta at their ShopRite Kidz Cook workshops Sunday, February 4 and Thursday, February 22. Participants will be introduced to different kinds of foods and hone their dexterity as they work with cooking utensils to make healthy dishes. Sessions will be held at 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm.

On Saturday, February 17, the museum is partnering with the Staten Island Alliance to offer a free admission day from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm along with an informational fair with representatives from local PreK programs who will answer questions about the experience for children and enrollment. There will also be story times, crafts, and giveaways. As an additional treat, there will be a special ShopRite Kidz Cook workshop where visitors will make Strawberry Shortcake with Whipped Cream. The workshop will be held at 12:30 pm, 1:30 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Free admission for the day is available through advance online registration.

Celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, February 18 with a Jukebox Jam workshop hosted by choreographer and dancer Walter Rutledge. This workshop takes visitors on a journey through the music and dances of iconic African American artists. Shake and move through the hits of the 1940s to the present, honoring the discographies of Duke Ellington, Billy Holiday, Chubby Checker, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé. Drop in for sessions at 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm, 2:00 pm, and 3:00 pm.

The fun continues the following Monday, February 19 from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm at DJ Baba Yako's dance party. Young children will delight in the joy and rhythm of his Afrobeat mixes as they move and groove to the music.

On Tuesday, February 20, you can ring in the Lunar New Year in an interactive celebration of music, dance and Chinese culture with Chinese Theatre Works. This enriching program features a demonstration of Chinese calligraphy at 3:30 pm, followed at 4:00 pm by two interactive performances: an enchanting Ribbon Dance and a Lion Puppet Dance meant to bring prosperity to the new year.

Bring ideas to life in the Storytime Shadows Workshop on Wednesday, February 21. At 11:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2:30 pm, and 3:30 pm, Renaps from IlluminArt Productions will guide visitors in designing shadow puppet characters for their own stories.

On Thursday, February 22, at 4:00 pm, Citibank and IlluminArt Productions will present Sami the Squirrel and the Great Acorn Adventure, a special show about financial literacy and recycling for children aged 5 though 9. Drop in to see how Sami makes decisions about whether to save, spend, share or invest a gift of acorns from their grandmother.

Next, they are hosting a bubble show you'll have to see to believe. On Friday, February 23, you can experience Casey Carle's Bubblemania: a high-energy mix of visual comedy, quick wit, swing music, and amazing soap bubble manipulations that range from intricate bubble art to GIANT bubbles big enough to encase an audience member! See the spectacle at 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm sessions.

Finally, SICM will welcome New York City Children's Theater for a Literature at Play Workshop. On Saturday, February 24, from 4:00 pm to 4:45 pm, visitors can step into the enchanting world of stories. Designed for children aged 3-8, this immersive experience brings beloved children's literature to life through theater, music, and movement, sparking their imagination and critical thinking.



Staten Island Children's Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday and many school holidays from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Special hours in February include Saturday, February 17, open only 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and Monday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 20 when the Children's Museum is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Tickets are available at Click Here. All programs are included with admission unless stated. Schedules are subject change. Please check the website for the latest updates: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.