Christopher Gattelli Will Bring Star-Studded Rodgers and Hammerstein Concert to Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Featuring a 40-piece orchestra and international stars of the stage and screen, the gala will be presented on Tuesday, 12 December 2023 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premièred the original West End production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Lincoln Center Theater’s The King and I, South Pacific), the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will showcase original arrangements of the most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music. In addition, treasures from Allegro, Flower Drum Song, Pipe Dream and State Fair will be performed, some making their UK première.

Headline artists will be announced shortly, and the landmark event will feature the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances.

Christopher Gattelli said today, ‘I am thrilled to unite stars across the film, television, theatre and music communities to honour Rodgers & Hammerstein’s incredible legacy. As the first composers to infuse storytelling into song and dance on stage, their work is always a joy to be a part of. With so many beloved classics and rarely heard gems, there is truly something for all ages to enjoy, and we have some exciting surprises planned for what is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event.’

Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization added, ‘80 years after first premièring their work, Rodgers & Hammerstein are recognised as one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in musical theatre history. They brought many of their hit musicals to the Drury Lane, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I and it is an honour to celebrate the milestone in this meticulously reimagined theatre.’