Christopher Gattelli Will Bring Star-Studded Rodgers and Hammerstein Concert to Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 22 September at 11am.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Christopher Gattelli Will Bring Star-Studded Rodgers and Hammerstein Concert to Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert. Featuring a 40-piece orchestra and international stars of the stage and screen, the gala will be presented on Tuesday, 12 December 2023 at London’s newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premièred the original West End production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Lincoln Center Theater’s The King and I, South Pacific), the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will showcase original arrangements of the most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music. In addition, treasures from Allegro, Flower Drum Song, Pipe Dream and State Fair will be performed, some making their UK première.

Headline artists will be announced shortly, and the landmark event will feature the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances.

Christopher Gattelli said today, ‘I am thrilled to unite stars across the film, television, theatre and music communities to honour Rodgers & Hammerstein’s incredible legacy. As the first composers to infuse storytelling into song and dance on stage, their work is always a joy to be a part of. With so many beloved classics and rarely heard gems, there is truly something for all ages to enjoy, and we have some exciting surprises planned for what is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical event.’

Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization added, ‘80 years after first premièring their work, Rodgers & Hammerstein are recognised as one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in musical theatre history. They brought many of their hit musicals to the Drury Lane, including Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I and it is an honour to celebrate the milestone in this meticulously reimagined theatre.’




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Zoe Birkett Announced Will Host The 2023 UK Theatre Awards Photo
Zoe Birkett Announced Will Host The 2023 UK Theatre Awards

Musical Theatre star Zoe Birkett will host this year's UK Theatre Awards, set to take place on Sunday 8 October at London's Guildhall. Learn more about the awards here!

2
Royal Shakespeare Companys THE EMPRESS Transfers to the Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Royal Shakespeare Company's THE EMPRESS Transfers to the Lyric Hammersmith

This autumn the Royal Shakespeare Company brings their acclaimed play The Empress by Lyric Hammersmith Theatre Artistic Associate Tanika Gupta to the Lyric! Learn more about the play and how to get tickets ehre!

3
Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at The Liverpool Empire; Full Tour Photo
Aston Merrygold and The Vivienne Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at The Liverpool Empire; Full Tour Dates Announced

JLS star Aston Merrygold will play The Tin Man and Liverpool-raised, RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice finalist, The Vivienne, The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz at the Liverpool Empire this Christmas. Learn more about the production and find out the full list of tour dates here!

4
Photos: FROZEN Extends West End Booking Until June 2024; Plus New Rehearsal Photos! Photo
Photos: FROZEN Extends West End Booking Until June 2024; Plus New Rehearsal Photos!

The West End production of Frozen has extended booking until June 2024. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets to the newly announced dates here! Plus check out all new rehearsal photos!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023
Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre ClubRachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You