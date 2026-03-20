Staged Reading of BY THE END OF TONIGHT at Columbia University Focuses on Mental Health

Trey Everett's dark comedy By the End of Tonight to receive staged reading at Columbia University's The Studio @ Schapiro as part of a mental health and theatre research project.

The staged reading is being mounted by Melissa d'Arabian (Columbia University MFA Theatre Management and Producing '26) as part of the research for her thesis entitled A First Step Toward Developing Guidelines for Safer Suicide-Related Storytelling in Live Theatre. The reading is intended to explore best practices and safeguards to support artists, crew, creative teams, and audiences when engaging with stories in theatre that include themes of suicide.

The event will be held at The Studio @ Schapiro on Columbia's campus on Wednesday, March 25th at 3 pm and 6:30 pm, with a short community conversation and light refreshments after each performance.

The reading will be directed by Tucker Tab DeGregory and the cast will include Justin Borak, Erin Lambertson, Peter Marks, Meghan McNeive, Molly Oldham, Shakiba Shadman and Zofia Weretka.



The play follows Guy who has made a difficult decision regarding the end of his life. Unsure of exactly how to move forward, he recruits the help of his two favorite pieces of furniture: a Clock and a Chair. You know, how normal people deal with problems.

Content Warning: This production contains themes related to suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available. Mental health resources are available on AFSP.org, and through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (call or text 988) and the Crisis Text Line (text 741-741).