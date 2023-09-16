St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church to Host Book Event with Author Joe Sexton And Actor/Narrator Dion Graham

The event will take place on September 27 at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church to Host Book Event with Author Joe Sexton And Actor/Narrator Dion Graham

St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church will host a Brooklyn Book Festival Bookend Event featuring Brooklyn-born Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Joe Sexton in conversation with celebrated actor and narrator, Dion Graham, to discuss Sexton's new book, "The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy" on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm and the venue - located at at 157 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights - can be reached by taking the #2, #3, #4 or #5 subway to Borough Hall, the "R" to Court Street or the "A", "C" or "F" to Jay St. - Borough Hall. Free admission. For additional info, go to: stannholytrinity.org or call: 718-875-6960.

On May 30, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska, amid the protests that rocked our nation after George Floyd's death at the hands of police, 38-year-old white bar owner and Marine veteran Jake Gardner fatally shot James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black protestor and young father. Following subsequent investigations and an indictment, Gardner took his own life.

In The Lost Sons of Omaha: Two Young Men in an American Tragedy, published by Scribner in the spring of 2023, acclaimed journalist JoeSexton offers a meticulously reported and nuanced account of the two deaths, while disentangling the fictions about both men that emerged on social media. The book looks at a badly broken America, riven by racial mistrust, a flawed criminal justice system, partisan politics, and the menace of a weaponized Internet. The author Richard Price describes The Lost Sons of Omaha as, “A crushing read,” and it has been called “brilliant” and “searing” by the Washington Post and the Associated Press respectively.

Sexton is an award-winning, veteran reporter who worked for both the New York Times and ProPublica. He will be joined in conversation about The Lost Sons of Omaha by Dion Graham, stage and film actor who has starred on Broadway and in the iconic television series The Wire. He was named AudioFile Magazine “Golden Voice Narrator,” and he holds a place in Audible's Narrator Hall of Fame.

Founded in 2006, the Brooklyn Book Festival is New York City's largest free literary festival and connects readers with local, national and international authors and publishers during the course of a celebratory literary week. The Festival is scheduled to run between September 24 - October 2, 2023. For more information, go to https://brooklynbookfestival.org



