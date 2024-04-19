Spring Writing Workshops to Take Place At Romer Hell's Kitchen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Romer Hell's Kitchen, a neighborhood hotel that fosters connection with the local community, is debuting a three-week Generative Writing Workshop in their cozy The Study. Guests and the public can experience an intimate writing workshop session to either one Saturday session or all three, each priced at an affordable $35.

This workshop is designed to help writers of any level 'unstick' their writing. Each session will launch with a generative writing exercise and optional prompt, with over one hour of unimpeded writing to start or continue working on a project of your choosing. Guests are encouraged to bring paper and pencil or a laptop for inspired writing time in Romer Hell's Kitchen enclave - The Study.

The workshop will be led by local writer and teacher, Joe D'Annibale. He primarily writes stories of creative and speculative fiction and is working on a novel and a collection of short stories based on his time as a university student in Buenos Aires. Joe holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from the Pan-European MFA program at Cedar Crest College and currently serves on the leadership team of an online independent school.

Workshop Dates:

April 27, 2024 12:30 PM EST

May 4, 2024 12:30 PM EST

May 11, 2024 12:30 PM EST

To sign up, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/study-hall-a-generative-writing-workshop-tickets-870997576197?aff=oddtdtcreator

Address: Romer Hell's Kitchen , 851 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019