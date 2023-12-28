Spotlight Kidz to Close Out Holiday Season At Radio City With Marsh, Mussolino As Broadway Guest

Directed by Sandy Kost-Sterner, the cast consists of 50 talented youngsters and teens from 13 states and Canada.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

The Spotlight Kidz Will Close out their busy holiday season tonight at Radio City Music Hall when they open, for the second time this month, for the Rockettes prior to the "Christmas Spectacular".

Broadway guests for this performance are Mehret Marsh and Jonah Mussolino. March was the first African born "Young Nala" in THE LION KING and also was "Young Anna Mae" in TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. Mussolino made his Broadway debut as "Little C" in THE BRONX TALE and also had roles in National Tours. He was "Gavroche" in LES MISERABLES and "Jason" in FALSETTOS.

Under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, the Spotlight Kidz have been part of every Radio City season starting in 2018 (with the exception of Covid 2020).

The cast for this performance consists of 50 talented youngsters and teens from 13 states and Canada

In addition to March and Mussolino, cast members include National Tour members include Luli Mitchell (A CHRISTMAS STORY) and Zoey Lack (WAITRESS) as well as Alyssa Abate, Gabriella Adair, Nevena Aurelius, Karen Blevins Ella Bork, Melanie Caplan,Chloe Caplan, Blair Carpenter, Estelle Carr, Minka Mae Dixon, Zachary Drossman, Lillee Elkins. Garrett Ensign, Farah Fernandes, Carolina Fonseca, Julian Ford. Ciara Funk, Kolbe Garza, Addison Geisler, Lillian Haverty, Gus Wilder Howell, Caroline Jafet, Jack Keane, Cadence Kline, Zoey Lack , River Lipe-Smith, Liam Lipe-Smith, Josie Marzilli, Elodie McPhail, Noah Miles, Gabrielle Montero, Aubrielle Navarro, Apalonia Passetti, Denis Pigaryov, Samuel Romero, Julia Roth, Grace Rowan, Sarah Ruedas, Talia Ruschin, Amelia Sanchez Mauer, Cora Schellenberg, Lindsey Schlosser,Penelope Stein, Thea Sten, Harper Taylor, Sydney Vân and Julia Clayton Wilkins

In addition to Sandy Kost-Sterner as producer/director, the Spotlight Kidz musical director is Allison Kline. This is Kline's second year directing at Radio City with Spotlight Kidz.

A prior performance by the Spotlight Kidz at Radio City this holiday season was held on December with a different cast which included 42 performers.

The Spotlight Kidz will begin taking registrations for 2024 events including a February cabaret, masterclasses and an agent/manager showcase.

The Spotlight Kidz offers unique performance opportunities at top venues and also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. For further information, email spotlightkidzusa@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz



